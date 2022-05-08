What time will American Idol Season 20 episode 18 air on ABC? Mother's Day special and more details explored

The upcoming episode of American Idol Season 20 will leave many fans teary-eyed as singers will pay tribute to their mothers on the occasion of Mother’s day.

The reality singing show will air at 8.00 pm ET on Sunday with Ryan Seacrest as the host. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry will be on the judging panel of the ABC show.

All about American Idol Season 20 Episode 18

The Mother's Day special episode will air on May 8, 2022, on ABC. The official description of the Top 7 reads:

“In a special Mother’s Day episode, the Top 7 dedicate songs to their mother or the mother figure in their lives, as well as perform viral hits made popular on TikTok. GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer will.i.am returns to “American Idol” to mentor the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the Top 5.”

The Top 7 singers of the show, Jay Copeland, Leah Marlene, Nicolina Bozzo, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, and HunterGirl will pay tribute to their mothers by singing several heartfelt and emotional songs.

The contestants who got eliminated after last week's tough challenge are Lady K, Mike Parker, and Emyrson Flora.

Quick Recap of American Idol Season 20 Episode 17

The Great Idol Reunion started with a bang. It was one of the best nights as the show’s well-renowned alumni enthralled the audience with their power-packed performances.

"In celebration of the milestone 20th season”, season 20 singers saw special guests, including former Idol judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul along with many alumni singers, who graced the stage “for a night of unforgettable performances.”

The reunion episode featured David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Laine Hardy, Kris Allen, Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, David Archuleta, Justin Guarini, Grace Kinstler, and Scotty McCreery.

About American Idol Season 20

Season 20 of the show premiered on February 27, 2022. Due to the pandemic, virtual audition programs were held across America between August 5 - October 28, 2021, along with a few open-call auditions.

Which singers will advance to the Top 5 will be revealed on Sunday. Tune in on ABC at 8.00 pm ET to find out who was eliminated and who moved to the next round of the singing competition.

