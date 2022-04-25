"He bores me": Fans unimpressed with Jay Copeland's performance on American Idol

ABC's American Idol is back with a brand new episode that features the contestants fighting harder to impress America and secure votes. This week's episodes will air on Sunday and Monday, and the two-hour extravaganza will see participants fight for a chance in the Top 10.

The first contestant of the evening was platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland, who won over both the live audience and the judges. However, some fans were left unimpressed with the performance. One fan tweeted:

Ryan #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 @ThatOhioKidRyan Ill be honest... Jay has a really nice voice, but Jay really does nothing for me. And thats saying something, because R&B is my favorite genre. I just think he tries to do too much with every performance. He bores me 🤷‍♂️ #AmericanIdol Ill be honest... Jay has a really nice voice, but Jay really does nothing for me. And thats saying something, because R&B is my favorite genre. I just think he tries to do too much with every performance. He bores me 🤷‍♂️ #AmericanIdol

Last week's episode of American Idol saw contestants fight their nerves to deliver memorable performances and secure their place in the Top 20. This was followed by them competing for a spot in America's Top 14 on Monday, April 18, 2022. As per the format, ten contestants were declared safe by host Ryan Seacrest, after which they delivered a comfortable performance.

The other ten were sent to the danger zone. The judges then decided on four contestants who would join the ten safe contestants in the country's Top 14. While viewers saw some clear choices in the danger zone, they were surprised when contestants who they thought would be frontrunners entered the danger zone.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Jay Copeland's performance

Jay Copeland performed Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars. The judges felt that he chose his song well and asked him to "latch on" to these choices to win America's votes. However, fans were unimpressed with his performance.

Read on to find out what the fans have to say:

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Almost all the time, 1 of the first 3 singers goes home. I predict it will be Jay tonight. Jay has a voice but no control. #AmericanIdol Almost all the time, 1 of the first 3 singers goes home. I predict it will be Jay tonight. Jay has a voice but no control. #AmericanIdol

KRAM @Mrkphillipe Jay was good but it’s too early to vote for him… #AmericanIdol Jay was good but it’s too early to vote for him… #AmericanIdol

R Wharton @ChristianDem47 and walk around the stage as tho he owned it Jay needed to pickup the micand walk around the stage as tho he owned it #AmericanIdol Jay needed to pickup the mic 🎤 and walk around the stage as tho he owned it #AmericanIdol

Lionel Bitchie @TaeganP I don’t think Jay is so good, he can hit highs but his regular notes are shakey… #AmericanIdol I don’t think Jay is so good, he can hit highs but his regular notes are shakey… #AmericanIdol

❤️ @chrtina1 Why is Lionel lying to Jay? That was his worst performance ever #AmericanIdol Why is Lionel lying to Jay? That was his worst performance ever #AmericanIdol

J C @JC19829930 I don't know about Jay he's better than the song he picked!! #AmericanIdol I don't know about Jay he's better than the song he picked!! #AmericanIdol

Contrariwise 🌻🚜🥒🇺🇦 @heiretik I wish someone would break Jay from singing like he’s performing on a cruise ship. It’s cheesy and distracts from his good voice. #AmericanIdol I wish someone would break Jay from singing like he’s performing on a cruise ship. It’s cheesy and distracts from his good voice. #AmericanIdol

What to expect from American Idol Season 20 Episode 14?

Episode 14 will see the Top 14 compete against each other to safely secure a spot in the country's Top 10. This week, country music superstar and platinum-certified American Idol alum Gaby Barrett will be seen mentoring the contestants.

Last week's Sunday night episode saw the Top 23 perform in front of a live audience and win America's votes to reach the Top 20. Those who were eliminated include Scarlet, Danielle Finn, and Sir Blayke.

Last week, some of American Idol's alumni took to the stage to deliver special performances. While performing their hit singles, they also took to reminiscing about their experience on the reality show. The guests included Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty), and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips.

Out of the Top 20, only 14 participants were chosen to move forward, leaving six of them to pack their bags and head home. The six contestants who were eliminated last week included Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Jacob Moran, Katyrah Love, and Sage.

Following are the Top 14 who will compete this week to get into the country's Top 10.

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino Lady K HunterGirl Dan Marshall Leah Marlene Nicolina Noah Thompson Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Allegra Miles Jay Copeland Mike Parker Tristen Gressett

American Idol @AmericanIdol Top 14 will sing again for your votes LIVE Sunday & Monday!! TheTop 14will sing again for your votes LIVE Sunday & Monday!! #AmericanIdol The 🌟Top 14🌟 will sing again for your votes LIVE Sunday & Monday!! #AmericanIdol https://t.co/eKfKONXeop

America now has its Top 14, who will compete even harder to solidify their place in the competition. While they perform live in front of fans once again, only ten will manage to win over viewers and move forward in the competition.

Who will be the Top 10 contestants in American Idol? Readers will have to keep watching to find out.

