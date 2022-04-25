"He bores me": Fans unimpressed with Jay Copeland's performance on American Idol

ABC's American Idol is back with a brand new episode that features the contestants fighting harder to impress America and secure votes. This week's episodes will air on Sunday and Monday, and the two-hour extravaganza will see participants fight for a chance in the Top 10.
The first contestant of the evening was platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland, who won over both the live audience and the judges. However, some fans were left unimpressed with the performance. One fan tweeted:
Last week's episode of American Idol saw contestants fight their nerves to deliver memorable performances and secure their place in the Top 20. This was followed by them competing for a spot in America's Top 14 on Monday, April 18, 2022. As per the format, ten contestants were declared safe by host Ryan Seacrest, after which they delivered a comfortable performance.
The other ten were sent to the danger zone. The judges then decided on four contestants who would join the ten safe contestants in the country's Top 14. While viewers saw some clear choices in the danger zone, they were surprised when contestants who they thought would be frontrunners entered the danger zone.
Fans react to American Idol contestant Jay Copeland's performance
Jay Copeland performed Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars. The judges felt that he chose his song well and asked him to "latch on" to these choices to win America's votes. However, fans were unimpressed with his performance.
Read on to find out what the fans have to say:
What to expect from American Idol Season 20 Episode 14?
Episode 14 will see the Top 14 compete against each other to safely secure a spot in the country's Top 10. This week, country music superstar and platinum-certified American Idol alum Gaby Barrett will be seen mentoring the contestants.
Last week's Sunday night episode saw the Top 23 perform in front of a live audience and win America's votes to reach the Top 20. Those who were eliminated include Scarlet, Danielle Finn, and Sir Blayke.
Last week, some of American Idol's alumni took to the stage to deliver special performances. While performing their hit singles, they also took to reminiscing about their experience on the reality show. The guests included Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty), and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips.
Out of the Top 20, only 14 participants were chosen to move forward, leaving six of them to pack their bags and head home. The six contestants who were eliminated last week included Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Jacob Moran, Katyrah Love, and Sage.
Following are the Top 14 who will compete this week to get into the country's Top 10.
- Ava Maybee
- Christian Guardino
- Lady K
- HunterGirl
- Dan Marshall
- Leah Marlene
- Nicolina
- Noah Thompson
- Emyrson Flora
- Fritz Hager
- Allegra Miles
- Jay Copeland
- Mike Parker
- Tristen Gressett
America now has its Top 14, who will compete even harder to solidify their place in the competition. While they perform live in front of fans once again, only ten will manage to win over viewers and move forward in the competition.
Who will be the Top 10 contestants in American Idol? Readers will have to keep watching to find out.