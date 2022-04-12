Why did Kenedi decide to leave American Idol Season 20? Fans try to find a reason

ABC's American Idol continued as per schedule with its top 24 performances on Monday night. However, an unexpected announcement surprised viewers. Kenedi Anderson has withdrawn her participation from American Idol, stating personal reasons.

This evening's episode saw the next batch of 12 performers take to the stage to showcase their talent. The contestants who performed on Monday's episode were Leah Marlene, Sir Blayke, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Lady K, Noah Thompson, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Cadence Baker, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, and Fritz Hager.

For the first time ever in the show's history, American Idol contestants performed live in front of a vacationing Hawaii audience, and those at home could vote for their favorite performers. With the help of the episode's mentor, American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha, viewers saw some incredible performances from the stars.

What made Kenedi Anderson withdraw from American Idol?

About 30 minutes into Monday night's episode, Kenedi Anderson took to the stage to sing Human by Christina Perri. After the performance, instead of proceeding with the judges' opinions, the show cut to host Ryan Seacrest making an announcement:

“Well, you might have noticed that there was no voting information for Kenedi’s performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes and, needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season with more iconic Idol performances coming up right now.”

Kenedi also made a post on Instagram about her decision to withdraw from American Idol. She said:

"For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary."

She continued to thank all her fans for supporting her. However, the decision shocked fans, who took to social media to speculate. Here's what they had to say:

Kimberly Fisher @KimFisher436 Kenedi Anderson dropped out? Whaaat? She was definitely a contender to win the whole thing. A natural. #AmericanIdol Kenedi Anderson dropped out? Whaaat? She was definitely a contender to win the whole thing. A natural. #AmericanIdol

CiCi Clair Rojo @cicicrojo



2022 I knew there was something wrong when #AmericanIdol didn't post Kenedi's Top 24 announcement. Was already expecting this, so it didn't shock me at all. Nevertheless, I wish her all the best. I hope she keeps on singing because she's a very talented girl. #AmericanIdol 2022 #Idol I knew there was something wrong when #AmericanIdol didn't post Kenedi's Top 24 announcement. Was already expecting this, so it didn't shock me at all. Nevertheless, I wish her all the best. I hope she keeps on singing because she's a very talented girl.#AmericanIdol2022 #Idol https://t.co/Bdd1ncfnT0

Robert LaFountaine @lafontaine221 Kenedi Andersen leaving Idol is like someone winning $1 billion in the lottery and not know who won. Please someone find out why she left. #AmericanIdol Kenedi Andersen leaving Idol is like someone winning $1 billion in the lottery and not know who won. Please someone find out why she left. #AmericanIdol

Brooke Parker @gramfurn Ryan's saying about Kenedi pulling out of the competition, and how the performances were taped earlier (saw it was February)! Saw folks on here saying about her. #AmericanIdol Ryan's saying about Kenedi pulling out of the competition, and how the performances were taped earlier (saw it was February)! Saw folks on here saying about her. #AmericanIdol

Melissa @1andonlyMelissa @RyanSeacrest Kenedi? I sense no hesitation and genuine excitement. She got a deal she couldnt refuse and the exec who landed her has a mega star. #AmericanIdol @RyanSeacrest Kenedi? I sense no hesitation and genuine excitement. She got a deal she couldnt refuse and the exec who landed her has a mega star. #AmericanIdol

Daniel Figueroa @DFigTheTruth Kenedi probably left cuz she possibly got a deal in place maybe. She was good. #AmericanIdol Kenedi probably left cuz she possibly got a deal in place maybe. She was good. #AmericanIdol

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30 @kenedianderson_ I'm sad that you just withdrew from #AmericanIdol , Kenedi. But your performance in Hawaii was great!!! Still, you're a great singer, and you should get a recording contract in the future!!! @kenedianderson_ I'm sad that you just withdrew from #AmericanIdol, Kenedi. But your performance in Hawaii was great!!! Still, you're a great singer, and you should get a recording contract in the future!!!

Bernadette Boas @BernadetteBoas #AmericanIdol I would guess Kenedi didn't leave because she has a deal as the singers sign their life away when they join American Idol ... they have first rights to any deals, I would guess. #AmericanIdol I would guess Kenedi didn't leave because she has a deal as the singers sign their life away when they join American Idol ... they have first rights to any deals, I would guess.

Melissa @1andonlyMelissa What a blow to @AmericanIdol with Kenedi exiting the competition. She's the kind of talent music exec's dream of-total package. Certain there is an offer on the table that prompted the departure. Female artists literally look at her with envy and know she's next. #AmericanIdol What a blow to @AmericanIdol with Kenedi exiting the competition. She's the kind of talent music exec's dream of-total package. Certain there is an offer on the table that prompted the departure. Female artists literally look at her with envy and know she's next. #AmericanIdol

Kenedi Anderson drops out amidst all the incredible performances on American Idol

The platinum ticket winner revealed that she was going to sing Human by Christina Perri, but she did not expect a surprise to come her way.

Prior to taking the stage, Kenedi received a call from Perri, who said:

"I heard you were singing my song this week, and I wanted to say hi!"

An overwhelmed Kenedi broke down in tears as Perri continued:

“I can’t wait to hear it. I wanted to wish you the best of luck.”

Kenedi delivered on her promise to do the song justice. However, the announcement of her withdrawal from the show after her incredible performance came as a shock.

Kenedi was considered one of the frontrunners to emerge as the winner of Season 20 of the competition. She received one of the platinum tickets during the audition rounds, along with HunterGirl and Jay Copeland.

The top 24 contestants will continue to perform to win America's vote. Sunday night's performers have already showcased their talents, and the audience has voted. The performers included Jay Copeland, Huntergirl, Scarlet, Sage, Tristen Gressett, Danielle Finn, Elli Rowe, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, and Nicolina Bozzo.

