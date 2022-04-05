"A star in the making": Kenedi Anderson makes it to the Top 24 of American Idol

ABC's American Idol episode this week was a tough one for both the contestants and the judges alike. While the singers sat nervously waiting for their names to be called out, Idol judges - Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and, Lionel Richie - had a tough decision to make.

The American Idol judges had to choose 24 out of 59 contestants, and they made difficult calls to let go of some incredible performers. A few of the contestants bid a tearful goodbye, some saw it coming, and others were shocked. However, for platinum ticket holder Kenedi Anderson, it was a well-earned spot in the Top 24.

Fans rejoiced at the judges' decision to let Kenedi move forward in the competition. One fan tweeted:

A few of the other performers who earned their spot in the Top 24 of American Idol were Christian Guardino, Jay Copeland, Nicolina Bozzo, Emyrson Flora, Katyrah Love, and Leah Marlene.

Fans cheer for American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson as she earns her spot in the Top 24

miranda ✿ @introvert_412 #AmericanIdol I’m so happy that @kenedianderson_ made it into the Top 24. She’s another contestant I’m rooting for this season. Congratulations, Kenedi! I’m so happy that @kenedianderson_ made it into the Top 24. She’s another contestant I’m rooting for this season. Congratulations, Kenedi! ☺️ #AmericanIdol

kmf409 @kmf409 Well, the guy who friendzoned Kenedi is probably regretting his life choices right now #AmericanIdol Well, the guy who friendzoned Kenedi is probably regretting his life choices right now #AmericanIdol

❤️ @chrtina1 I hope the guy who friendzoned Kenedi feels awful #AmericanIdol I hope the guy who friendzoned Kenedi feels awful #AmericanIdol

Ashley W. @virgo_chevell What’s his name, Kenedi?! I’ll beat him up for you. 🏾 #AmericanIdol Who the FREAK would FRIENDZONE Barbie!?What’s his name, Kenedi?! I’ll beat him up for you. Who the FREAK would FRIENDZONE Barbie!? 😠 What’s his name, Kenedi?! I’ll beat him up for you. 👊🏾😂 #AmericanIdol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolShowstoppers Kennedi Anderson is stellar every time she opens her mouth, emotion, tones, riffs, range. She has a great instrument and total control,of it. Another who’s a pleasure to watch! #AmericanIdol Kennedi Anderson is stellar every time she opens her mouth, emotion, tones, riffs, range. She has a great instrument and total control,of it. Another who’s a pleasure to watch! #AmericanIdol #IdolShowstoppers

Kaitlyne Petronio @KaitlynePetron6 @kenedianderson_ I literally can’t wait that long and ILYSM and I will always supportive of you for the rest of my life and you are my best friend and thank you and Hunter Girl for changing my life forever @kenedianderson_ I literally can’t wait that long and ILYSM and I will always supportive of you for the rest of my life and you are my best friend and thank you and Hunter Girl for changing my life forever 💖

Exploring Kenedi Anderson's journey on American Idol

Kenedi was the second contestant to receive a platinum ticket on American Idol, which meant that she could skip the first round of Hollywood week and start fresh with the duet challenge in the second round.

Luke Bryan's "five-star recruit" performed Lady Gaga's Applause for her audition, which won the judges' hearts and earned her a much-needed spot in the competition. In the second round, she felt the pressure of being the big platinum ticket winner and proving to everyone that her music was worth it.

While she chose Jordan Chase to be her partner for the duet performance, both dealt with issues when it came to their nerves. The judges were mentoring the contestants for the challenge, and Lionel Richie asked them to relax even though he understood what they were dealing with. He said:

"You got the weapon. All you need now is to deliver. But that's the hard part. You either gonna shrink or you gonna shine."

The duo delivered an impressive performance that took them both to the next round of the Showstoppers challenge. While Jordan could not make it past that round, Kenedi earned her well-deserved seat in the Top 24 of the competition.

Now that 24 contestants have been selected, they will have to step up and deliver powerful performances to impress the audience and move forward in the competition.

To find out who moves forward and who goes home, viewers will have to tune in next Sunday and Monday, April 10-11, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET for an American Idol two-night event in Hawaii.

