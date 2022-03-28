Fans celebrate as American Idol contestant Yoli Mayor moves to Hollywood Week

ABC's American Idol season 20 aired its final batch of auditions before the contestants moved on to Hollywood Week. These auditions explored a talented bunch of singers/songwriters who impressed the judges - Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie - to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood.

One contestant who caught the eye of the judges in the final set of auditions was Yoli Mayor. American Idol isn't her first experience with a reality singing competition.

Her televised singing journey began with her audition on America's Got Talent (AGT) in 2017. During her performance, she was stopped by judge Simon Cowell because she appeared too "old fashioned" for her young age.

However, she sang a second song and and made it all the way through to the semi-finals of AGT along with fellow Idol season 20 contestant Christian Guardino.

The auditions on American Idol this season have been overwhelming for the judges as well as the viewers. Exceptional talent stood out and gained access to move forward in the competition. Contestants who amazed the judges with their performances included Tobias Hill, Douglas Mills, Ellie Rowe, Morgan Gruber, and many more.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Yoli Mayor's impressive audition

Fans were amazed by the contestant's aura and her performance. They went on social media to express their opinions.

Christine @_ChrissyM870 Katy said no? I thought Yoli did good. I wanted to hear more, actually. #AMERICANIDOL Katy said no? I thought Yoli did good. I wanted to hear more, actually. #AMERICANIDOL

Teresa @TeresaForReal #AmericanIdol I remember Yoli Mayor from AGT! I can’t believe how different she looks now but her talent is even greater. An undeniable voice I remember Yoli Mayor from AGT! I can’t believe how different she looks now but her talent is even greater. An undeniable voice ✨ #AmericanIdol

Jamie Starr @xJamieStarrx @ivycoversyou @YoliMayor @AmericanIdol I was looking for it too! I was like damn, who is this! And I never watch American Idol - My tv was still on after the Oscars and Yoli’s bad ass was on there! @ivycoversyou @YoliMayor @AmericanIdol I was looking for it too! I was like damn, who is this! And I never watch American Idol - My tv was still on after the Oscars and Yoli’s bad ass was on there!

Jamie @JamieDeelite @YoliMayor @AmericanIdol Greetings from SWFL. I don’t normally watch @AmericanIdol but I just saw your performance of #BeautifulBrokenThings & had to find you. Keep singing bc I’ll be listening! From one Beautiful Broken Thing to Another❣️ @YoliMayor @AmericanIdol Greetings from SWFL. I don’t normally watch @AmericanIdol but I just saw your performance of #BeautifulBrokenThings & had to find you. Keep singing bc I’ll be listening! From one Beautiful Broken Thing to Another❣️

American Idol contestant Yoli Mayor delivers an impressive performance

The 26 year old singer from Miami, Florida, completely rebranded herself from her time on America's Got Talent in 2017. She ditched her black gown and long hair on AGT for a stylish jumpsuit and short purple hair on American Idol.

Speaking of representing her Cuban heritage on the show, she confessed:

"There's a lot of love growing up Cuban, there's a lot of acceptance, because we're every colour. The one common trait that every Cuban has is no matter where you put them, they will make something out of nothing."

The contestant also revealed that her grandmother came to the United States with no education, brought her entire family and ran a business for 40 years by herself - all of this with four children.

Mayor performed an original song called Beautiful Broken Things as part of her audition which amazed the judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. However, Katy Perry felt that the performance lacked finesse and said:

“I think you have a really cool texture to your voice, but I was trying to hear you play with the dynamics.“

Luke Bryan was rather impressed with the contestant's performance. He said:

“I love your command, when you start singing, people pay attention and perk up.“

Mayor got a golden ticket to Hollywood after receiving affirmations from judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The show will be entering Hollywood Week on Monday, March 28, 2022 with its complete batch of contestants. Contestants will be required to sing songs from films and TV shows, after which they will be judged on their performance.

This will determine who goes further in the semi-finals and who will win the title of the next American Idol.

