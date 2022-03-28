 When will American Idol Season 20 episode 6 air? Release date and more about Hollywood Week

Episode 6 of American Idol season 20 is set to air on March 28 at 8:00 pm EST. The final leg of the audition will conclude in the upcoming episode, after which the show will enter its famous Hollywood Week on Monday. Contestants are being auditioned by judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie at places like Los Angeles, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin.

American Idol features aspiring singers from all around the US. The contestants showcase their talent in front of a panel of esteemed judges for a couple of weeks. The contestants who win will claim the title and sing a life-turning record label with successful musicians from the industry.

Details on the Hollywood Week of American Idol season 20

The show will be entering its Hollywood Week on Monday with its complete batch of contestants. This particular round has been an integral and entertaining part of the show for a very long time. It is considered the ultimate test for the contestants, which gets them closer to winning the show’s title.

In Hollywood Week, contestants are required to sing songs from films and tv shows such as Friends, or even concerts by artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, etc. They will be dressed according to the singer or the song they are performing on the stage. Contestants are judged on their ability to carry out these songs.

Moreover, those with platinum tickets will be skipping the first week of Hollywood Week. Only a few contestants receive this particular ticket during the auditions.

The upcoming episode will see alums from the 20 year history of the show coming back to judge the contestants based on their first performance and also advise them on how they can sing better. The alums who will be appearing on the show will be Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Ruben Studdard, Chayce Beckham, Lee DeWyze, and Haley Reinhart.

Fan-favorite contestants will be taking to the stage in the ‘Genre Challenge' of Hollywood Week to impress the judges and move to the next round.

Sunday's episode of American Idol season 20 auditions, which will take place at Sunset Strips, will also see music legend Nikki Sixx Pixx singing Home Sweet Home and welcoming the judges. Pixx will be a guest judge on the show.

The latest audition episode will also feature amazingly talented contestants who will give their best to make their entry into Hollywood Week. However, it is unknown as of yet which contestant will receive the golden ticket.

American Idol season 20, episode 6 will air on ABC.

Edited by Gunjan