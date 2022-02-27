When will American Idol Season 20 Episode 1 air? Air time, channel, and more about the premiere

ABC's American Idol, a popular and long-running singing competition series, returns with a brand new season. It will be the fifth year for ABC to host the show and the twentieth installment of the series overall. Viewers can expect a host of new talents from different backgrounds to emerge in the premiere episode.

According to the press release, industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will help determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation.

"This season, viewers will embark on a nationwide search across Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, California, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists and a first-ever Platinum ticket winner."

Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return for season five of the show on ABC.

American Idol premiere episode details explored

The American Idol Season 20 episode 1 is all set to be released on February 27, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The show is set to follow a weekly pattern of dropping one episode every Sunday. Every episode is around an hour.

The first episode of the show is titled "501 (Auditions)." The first round of auditions will kick off as the Idol judges travel to multiple locations to find the next singing sensation. A group of talented artists from cities like Nashville, Austin, and Los Angeles will be shortlisted to move to the next round.

Although the production will only have these cities as part of auditions, singing aspirations will come from across the country to showcase their talents and impress the judges as they move forward in the competition. The judges will also introduce tweaks to the format, including the introduction of the platinum ticket.

The new season will mark the judges' fifth year together — the original trio comprised Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, and Randy Jackson, who spent eight seasons together. Bobby Jones won't be returning as the music mentor for the new season due to his busy schedule.

Talented aspiring singers are set to provide some impressive performances. New Jersey native Cole Hallman is set to own the stage. Danielle Finn, a 17-year-old singer, is also set to move the judges with her soulful voice. Nicolina Bozzo, an independent artist from Toronto, will incorporate her Broadway expertise into her audition.

Other notable contestants include Noah Thompson from Kentucky, Douglas Mills from Houston, Leah Marlene from Toronto, Camryn Champion from New Jersey, etc.

If viewers have an active cable connection, American Idol can be viewed on ABC at the aforementioned date and time slot. They can alternatively watch it on ABC's official site or the app. Others can opt for websites like DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and FuboTV where the show will be streaming.

One can also sign up for Hulu + Live TV, where they can watch live episodes of American Idol on the Hulu app or Hulu’s official website.

