American Idol season 20: Release date, judges, audition rounds, and more

ABC has renewed American Idol for the fifth time. Season 20 of the reality TV competition will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8.00 pm ET. The show presents several American participants who sing in front of a panel of esteemed judges to win a grand cash prize and a life-turning record deal.

For 15 years, from 2000 to 2016, the show ran on FOX. The reality singing competition was rebooted in 2018 by ABC after a two-year break.

Everything you need to know about American Idol season 20

The grand singing reality show will be judged by country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and singer-songwriter Lionel Richie. The trio will be marking five years of judging together in the upcoming season. However, the previous panel, which consisted of Paula Abdul, Simon Conwell, and Randy Jackson, was together for eight years when the show was telecast on FOX.

Bebe Rexha and Jimmie Allen will be replacing Bobby Bones as music mentors on the show. Bones will not be making a comeback this time due to other work commitments.

He shared the news on his Instagram, which is now an expired post, and captioned it,

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the Idol promos this season. My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years.”

Viewers will get to see Ryan Seacrest continue in his role as the host. He is the only personality who was associated with the show at FOX who returned for the reboot on ABC.

This year the golden ticket will be replaced by a platinum ticket that will grant contestants the chance to enter Hollywood Week.

Speaking of the excitement brought by the first look of the show, Megan Wolflick, executive producer and showrunner, said,

American Idol is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business.

How was the audition process for American Idol season 20?

The auditions for the upcoming singing competition took place in late summer in different locations in the US, including Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville. The dates of the auditions were assigned on a regional basis.

