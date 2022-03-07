Who is Kenedi Anderson? The Viral TikToker is American Idol’s second platinum ticket holder

ABC's American Idol ran its second round of auditions in Nashville only to bring more talent into the show. Episode 2 of the show saw the impressive singers showcase their talents and earn a golden ticket to Hollywood. Kelsie Dolin, Isaiah Jaay, Aaron Westberry, and Christian Guardino were among the top players on the list.

The American Idol contestant who stunned the judges was Virginia-based Kenedi Anderson. The singer sang Applause by Lady Gaga as part of her audition and shocked viewers with her strong and passionate voice. Idol judge Luke Bryan called her a "five-star recruit." She was the second contestant on the show to receive a platinum ticket.

Fans instantly took a liking to Anderson after her performance. One fan tweeted:

Teresa @TeresaForReal #AmericanIdol Kenedi is a superstar!! She is so deserving of the platinum ticket! Her version of “Applause” was phenomenal Kenedi is a superstar!! She is so deserving of the platinum ticket! Her version of “Applause” was phenomenal 👏👏 #AmericanIdol

The show got off to a great start with its premiere after contestants like Taylor Fagens and HunterGirl raised the bar, with the latter getting her first-ever platinum ticket on the show. With the second episode also bringing out good talent, viewers await the next round of auditions to explore more singers.

Who is American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson?

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson is a young crooner who hails from Virginia. During her audition on the show, she revealed that she moved a lot because of her father's profession and was the second oldest of the six kids in the family. She confessed that music had been her therapy since the singer felt lonely because of frequent changes in people and places.

The 17-year-old singer is known for sharing cover songs of popular singers on Instagram and TikTok. The singer runs two Instagram accounts where the other is solely dedicated to her music and consists of eposts from TikTok.

Kenedi Anderson is a viral TikToker with more than 12K followers and has close to 250K likes. She rose to fame with her version of Tori Kelly's All in My Head and a cover of Hopelessly Devoted. Anderson has also reportedly auditioned for the show in Los Angeles.

Anderson has produced cover songs of singers like Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith, and others. The young crooner had covered Love on the Brain with the Lafayette Bayou Boys at a 2019 Mardis Gras event in Washington, D.C.

Fans cheer for Kenedi Anderson after her audition on American Idol

Fans fell in love with Anderson's voice and took to social media to cheer and support the contestant.

Paydan @payday1234 The judges when they heard Kenedi sing #AmericanIdol The judges when they heard Kenedi sing #AmericanIdol https://t.co/lklqBGSkCq

Nick Barbieri @NickBarb719 Kenedi's audition of "Applause" on piano... I had such chills, that was one of the best auditions I've ever seen??? #AmericanIdol Kenedi's audition of "Applause" on piano... I had such chills, that was one of the best auditions I've ever seen??? #AmericanIdol

Kelsey @AdoreMy_Essence The rendition of Applause is AMAZING! Kenedi Anderson was having FUN while being extremely talented and creative! May GOD bless her and her career! #AmericanIdol The rendition of Applause is AMAZING! Kenedi Anderson was having FUN while being extremely talented and creative! May GOD bless her and her career! #AmericanIdol

Jules @JulesOfficial_ Kenedi Anderson!!! She has the star factor and is ready to make records 🤩🤩🤩 #AmericanIdol Kenedi Anderson!!! She has the star factor and is ready to make records 🤩🤩🤩 #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 Wow. That was SUCH an incredible audition from Kenedi Anderson!! Perfect song choice, and her voice is very powerful and strong. She definitely has what it takes to go far this season. #AmericanIdol Wow. That was SUCH an incredible audition from Kenedi Anderson!! Perfect song choice, and her voice is very powerful and strong. She definitely has what it takes to go far this season. #AmericanIdol

Kenedi Anderson has the advantage of resting her voice and strategizing on the show with her platinum ticket. The upcoming episode will explore more talented singers from Nashville.

American Idol is expected to air 18 episodes and might wrap up in late May. The show airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

