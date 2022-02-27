What is HunterGirl's real name? American Idol contestant is a music therapy songwriter

American Idol contestant Hunter Wolkonowski also goes by the name "HunterGirl". She auditioned for Season 20 of the show, to be premiered on February 27, 2022, on ABC. Hunter is a Recording Industry (Music Business) student at Middle Tennessee State University.

HunterGirl is currently involved with the American Society of Composers, Authors, Publishers (ASCAP). The contestant works for two non-profit music therapy organizations: Operation Song and Freedom Sings USA. According to her LinkedIn profile, helping veterans speak about their stories has been a dream come true. She said:

"The time I spend working with veterans and telling their stories through song is unlike anything I have ever experienced. We travel to locations across the United States and write with veterans all across the country with the hope to touch as many lives as possible through the magic of music."

Who is HunterGirl?

Hunter Wolkonowski, who is also called "HunterGirl", is a twenty-three-year-old country singer/songwriter from Gruetli-Laager, Tennessee. She began performing in her grandfather's church when she was three years old and started writing songs at nine.

At eleven, the singer moved with her family to Winchester, Tennessee, and started performing at the local church and competing in various singing competitions. Hunter started performing at various venues across the United States in her teen years and won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown at age fifteen.

After high school, the singer moved to Nashville and started playing her signature Oviation guitar at gigs in downtown venues across town. At the same time, she was also earning her degree at Middle TN State University's Music Business School.

In college, HunterGirl won several songwriting contests, including Nash Next and the prestigious Nashville Songwriter Association International two years in a row. She also performed the opening gig at Kansas Country Stampede and other music events for notable performers, including Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, and many more.

Hunter comes from a long tradition of military service with deep respect for veterans. She also works with other music therapy organizations like Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veteran Center and Soldier's Child, where she helps transform veteran stories into songs.

In her LinkedIn profile, HunterGirl talks about the skills she acquired while working for Lower Broadway. She said:

"I have gained many skills while being placed in the crazy environment of Lower Broadway. I have learned how to be a sound engineer, guitarist, bassist, booking agent, social media marketer, vocalist, entertainer, human jukebox, and shoulder to cry on for bachelorettes."

The singer announced her debut on American Idol in January through a Facebook post. She also posted an official poster for the show along with the caption that read:

"I’m going TO THE MOON! Sort of… I’ll be a part of #AmericanIdol’s 20th season, Feb. 27 on ABC! the countdown to the premiere starts NOW."

The singer shared a little glimpse of her time on American Idol Season 20 when she posted The View's audition coverage, with expert comments on the show.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar