Who is Cole Hallman? American Idol contestant has half a million listens on Spotify

Another contestant who has passed the American Idol audition is Cole Hallman. The college graduate impressed the judges with his rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic Lodi.

He later sang again with his biggest fan, his sister Katie, who was born with a chromosomal deletion that caused developmental and behavioral issues.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were moved by his performance and voted in favor of him by giving him a golden ticket to Hollywood. Season 20 of the singing reality show will premiere on Sunday, February 27 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

All About Cole Hallman of American Idol

22-year-old American singer and songwriter, Cole Hallman, is originally from Manasquan, New Jersey. His father David is the Superintendent of Schools in Belmar and his mother Nicolle is a 3rd-grade teacher in Howell. He has two sisters Katie and Ellie Hallman. His sister Katie, recently graduated from Manasquan High School.

Hallman graduated from Hawaii Pacific University in 2022 and now works as a surf shop associate. The family man and dog lover also loves surfing.

The well-known singer, who started playing the guitar only a few years ago, has released many songs on his social media platforms.

He also has an account on Spotify where his singles have around half a million listens. Some of his most famous singles, listed along with the number of listens are:

Other Lover – 72,497

You Can Have the Crown – 194, 499

What’s the use? – 42, 776

All Out – 66,889

Feeling Whitney – 44,636

Kissing the sky – 52, 913

Loving Means Leaving – 30,484

The singer has 11.2k followers on his Instagram page, colehallmanmusic. Meanwhile, his TikTok account under the same handle, has 354.2k followers.

The American Idol producers asked Hallam to audition in Nashville after spotting his TikTok music, which had more than 8 million likes. As the lead singer of the Orange Blossoms’ band, he has performed many live concerts with them.

About American Idol

Created by Simon Fuller and produced by Fremantle North America and 19 Entertainment, American Idol first aired on Fox. It originally aired for 15 seasons from June 11, 2002 - April 7, 2016. Following a two-year break, the show was revived and started airing on ABC on March 11, 2018.

Singers from around America put up their best performances in front of the judges to win the singing competition show and score a record label deal. 26-year-old Chayce Beckham won Season 19 of the show and with Season 20, the show hopes to find and shape a new rising star.

Edited by Danyal Arabi