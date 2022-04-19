"Cameron is done for": American Idol fans speculate on whether Cameron Whitcomb will "back flip" his way to the Top 14

This week's American Idol has been nothing short of mesmerizing. The reality singing competition will see some incredible performances by the Top 23 contestants on Sunday night as they attempt to impress the judges (country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie). The participants will be competing against each other to win America's votes.

Monday's episode of American Idol saw the Top 20 take the stage and perform their best to earn their place in the Top 14 of the competition. Out of the 20 that were chosen, 10 contestants will be safe to enter the Top 10, and the rest will fight for their place in the competition from the danger zone. The judges will only pick four contestants out of the 10 in the danger zone.

Cameron Whitcomb was the first to enter the danger zone, and it remains to be seen if he will enter the Top 10.

From the Top 24 who showcased their talent after Hollywood Week to the competition finding Season 20's Top 20, the show has come a long way this year. As the contestants gear up for more challenges ahead, only time will tell who makes it to the top and wins the coveted title.

Fans share their opinions on American Idol contestant Cameron Whitcomb's fate

Cameron is known for his back flips in the competition. However, his singing skills have always been criticized. As soon as his fate on American Idol became uncertain, fans took to social media to speculate on his success in the competition.

Adam 🏳️‍🌈 @Lefty_Adam_ Cameron is done for. These judges are out for him and have been for a few weeks now. He didn't seem to take their criticisms seriously #AmericanIdol Cameron is done for. These judges are out for him and have been for a few weeks now. He didn't seem to take their criticisms seriously #AmericanIdol

Alexander @aalleexx101 #AmericanIdol #Idol THANK YOU American for not putting Cameron through. I swear the judges better not save him THANK YOU American for not putting Cameron through. I swear the judges better not save him 😒 #AmericanIdol #Idol

Steven Jernigan @StevenJerniga13 America has spoken. I really hope the judges don’t save Cameron. He has a great voice, but I don’t think he’s taking it seriously. #AmericanIdol America has spoken. I really hope the judges don’t save Cameron. He has a great voice, but I don’t think he’s taking it seriously. #AmericanIdol

miranda ✿ @introvert_412 America got it right. Cameron needs to go home. There’s just no point in him being on the show. #AmericanIdol America got it right. Cameron needs to go home. There’s just no point in him being on the show. #AmericanIdol

American Idol Fan @krummy09 No way does back flip guy get voted in. And if the judges save him, I'll be rioting #AmericanIdol No way does back flip guy get voted in. And if the judges save him, I'll be rioting #AmericanIdol

What to expect from this episode of American Idol?

Episode 13 of ABC's American Idol, titled Top 14 Live Reveal, aired on April 18, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. Out of the 20 contestants who perform tonight, 14 will move to the next round after the votes are tallied. This means that a considerable number of contestants (six of them) will head home.

While the contestants' fates are now in the viewers' hands, the Top 20 will showcase an incredible skillset and impress a live audience with their performances. Viewers will get to experience a two-hour extravaganza filled with excitement regarding who will end up making the cut.

So far, the contestants who are safe and in the Top 10 are Ava Maybee and Christian Guardino. Cameron Whitcomb and Allegra Miles will fight for their place in the Top 14.

The official synopsis reads:

"Following the Top 20 reveal, America’s votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14."

The contestants eliminated on Sunday night's episode of the competition were Scarlet, Danielle Finn, and Sir Blayke.

The highlight of Episode 12 was the appearance of some of the most loved American Idol alumni. Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda, and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips all dazzled with performances of their latest singles.

American Idol @AmericanIdol LIVE performances, LIVE audiences, LIVE results. Don't miss an all-new #AmericanIdol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC, and stream on Hulu! LIVE performances, LIVE audiences, LIVE results. Don't miss an all-new #AmericanIdol TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC, and stream on Hulu! https://t.co/wwcbOPNgBc

The Top 20 contestants performing tonight are Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Jay Copeland, Nicolina Bozzo, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl, Elli Rowe, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Katyrah Love, Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, and Lady K.

Who will make it to the Top 14? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

