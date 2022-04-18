American Idol Season 20 Top 20 list: Which singers made it to the next round?

ABC's American Idol now has its Top 20 contestants who will move on to the next round to once again compete for America's votes. The reality singing competition aired its twelfth episode on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET, and the Top 23 contestants from Hollywood Week performed in front of the judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie).

Out of the 20 contestants, 14 will move to the next round after the votes are tallied. This means that a considerable number of contestants (six of them) will head home next week. The ones eliminated on this week of American Idol were Scarlet (the only contestant from Massachusetts to make it to the Top 24), high-school student Danielle Finn, and Los Angeles songwriter Sir Blayke.

Who are the American Idol Top 20 contestants?

While the contestants' fates are now in the viewers' hands, the audience got a full three-hour extravaganza of the reality singing competition on Sunday night. The Top 23 contestants showcased an incredible skillset and impressed a live audience with their performances.

The official synopsis of American Idol Season 20, Episode 12 reads:

“The competition heats up as the top 24 American Idol hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in, and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round.”

There were supposed to be 24 contestants performing, however, the night fell short of one. On last week's episode, host Ryan Seacrest announced that frontrunner Kenedi Anderson withdrew her participation from the competition, stating personal reasons.

Talented American Idol alumni took to the stage to compensate. Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty), and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips all dazzled with performances of their latest singles.

The first nine episodes of the show saw the judges hold auditions in different parts of the country to find their Top 24. Last week's episode aired on two separate days, and each day saw a set of 12 contestants perform to become America's favorites.

Here is the list of American Idol's Top 20 contestants and the songs they performed:

Emyrson Flora - Demi Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me. Mike Parker - Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’ Chasing After You. Tristen Gressett - The Weeknd’s Sacrifice. Sage - Fleetwood Mac’s Rhiannon. Jay Copeland - Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good. Nicolina Bozzo - Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen. Jacob Moran - Stevie Wonder’s Don’t You Worry ’bout a Thing. HunterGirl - HunterGirl's (original) Heartbreak Down. Elli Rowe - Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know. Dan Marshall - Garth Brooks’ Friends in Low Places. Ava Maybee - Demi Lovato’s Anyone. Allegra Miles - Tom Petty’s Free Fallin. Noah Thompson - Harry Styles’ Falling. Leah Marlene - Tom Odell’s Heal. Christian Guardino - John Lennon’s Imagine. Fritz Hager - Billie Eilish’s When the Party’s Over. Katyrah Love - Bishop Briggs’ Dream. Cameron Whitcomb - Black Sabbath’s Changes. Cadence Baker - James Arthur’s Train Wreck. Lady K. - Rihanna’s Love on the Brain.

As the Top 20 contestants move forward to the next stage of American Idol, more difficult challenges await. Tomorrow, viewers will get their Top 14 marching forward in the competition.

Who will head back home? Readers can tune in to American Idol on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC to find out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish