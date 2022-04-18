"He will be a dark horse for sure": Fans divided over Mike Parker's Top 20 performance on American Idol

ABC's American Idol aired its twelfth episode on Sunday, April 17, 2022. After an incredible round of performances last week, the Top 23 contestants returned to take to the stage to once again win America's votes and move ahead in the competition. They will be guided by the show's expert panel of judges: country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry, and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

The evening's second contestant, Mike Parker, put on a performance that left the internet divided. One fan tweeted:

Catmom06 @catmom06 #americanidol I really like Mike Parker!! Think he will be a dark horse for sure #americanidol I really like Mike Parker!! Think he will be a dark horse for sure

Last week's episode of American Idol saw American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha guide the contestants and help them perform in front of a live audience at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. However, a surprising announcement left viewers in shock. Frontrunner Kenedi Anderson withdrew her participation from the competition, citing personal reasons.

Fans share their opinions on American Idol contestant Mike Parker's performance

Before his performance, Mike Parker revealed that he used to work as a carpenter in the heavy equipment industry, and his dream was to perform in front of country superstar Luke Bryan. His life-changing moment was when he went to the artist's concert and started to take music seriously.

He performed Ryan Hard and Maren Morris' Chasing After You and left the judges spellbound. Katy Perry found his voice "silky and smooth," Luke Bryan confessed that the contestant would have a great time in the music industry, and Lionel Richie said that Mike had a storyteller's voice.

However, the American Idol contestant's recent performance left fans divided. Here's what they had to say:

CHESTER @nozchart Mike is good but he needs to volume down the theatrics .. he comes across very try hard IMO. #AmericanIdol Mike is good but he needs to volume down the theatrics .. he comes across very try hard IMO. #AmericanIdol

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Mike Parker is in trouble, He can sing but this is not his best and he's singing 2nd on a 3 hour with voting at the end of the show. Nice voice but some pitchy spots #AmericanIdol Mike Parker is in trouble, He can sing but this is not his best and he's singing 2nd on a 3 hour with voting at the end of the show. Nice voice but some pitchy spots #AmericanIdol

Kelli @kellynn23 I hate this song but I'll still vote for Mike again. #AmericanIdol I hate this song but I'll still vote for Mike again. #AmericanIdol

BigNLiddle @bignliddle I need mike potter to pick a classic country song so I can tell if I like him #americanidol I need mike potter to pick a classic country song so I can tell if I like him #americanidol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolTop20 Mike Parker whispering in your ear. He has such a natural calming presence and emotionality (is that word?) Great stage presence and bringing a lil roughness to the vocal. Sweet ending. #AmericanIdol Mike Parker whispering in your ear. He has such a natural calming presence and emotionality (is that word?) Great stage presence and bringing a lil roughness to the vocal. Sweet ending. #AmericanIdol #IdolTop20

Blessed @Blessed88786773 🏻 🏻 🏻 #AmericanIdol Mike Parker sounds so seasoned Mike Parker sounds so seasoned👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #AmericanIdol

What is expected from this episode of American Idol?

Episode 12 of American Idol Season 20, titled Season 20's Top 20, will air on April 17, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET.

In the Top 20 episode, America will vote for their favorite idols. The episode featured performances from Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda (also known as Scarypoolparty), and current winner Chayce Beckham.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“The competition heats up as the top 24 American Idol hopefuls return to Hollywood for a shocking night of reveals. Last week’s votes are in, and season 20’s Top 20, hand-picked by America, will be revealed. All 20 remaining contestants will perform for superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, and viewers at home will vote once again to determine who will make it to the next round.”

The first nine episodes of the show saw the judges hold auditions in different parts of the country to find their Top 24. Last week's episode aired on two separate days, and each day saw a set of 12 contestants perform to become America's favorites.

Episode 10 saw the first 12 contestants showcase their talent with the help of Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen. This included Jay Copeland, Huntergirl, Scarlet, Sage, Tristen Gressett, Danielle Finn, Elli Rowe, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, and Nicolina Bozzo.

Episode 11 saw the next batch of contestants perform and included Leah Marlene, Sir Blayke, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Lady K, Noah Thompson, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Cadence Baker, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, and Fritz Hager.

As the reality singing competition moves forward, it only gets tougher for the contestants but more exciting for its viewers. Lots of interesting challenges and tougher performances await.

Who will make it to the Top 20? Readers can tune in to American Idol on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC to find out what's in store for the participants.

Edited by Siddharth Satish