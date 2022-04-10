When will American Idol Season 20 episode 10 air? Release date, top 24 list revealed, and more about ABC series

The much-awaited episode 10 of American Idol Season 20 is around the corner, and viewers are excited to see the top 24 singers perform in front of the audience and the judges.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the reality TV competition series is judged by country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

American Idol Season 20 Episode 10 release date and top 24 list revealed

Episode 10 of the singing competition, titled Top 24 at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1, will air on April 10, 2022, on ABC at 8 PM EST with the top 24 singers. The judges' panel has shortlisted them after grueling Episode 9.

On Sunday's episode, the contestants on American Idol will be heading to Aulani Resort in Hawaii for their final challenge. The group will be split up into two teams, and they will have to perform an original song while staying at the resort's Kualakai Room.

The live results show will air the next day on Monday, April 11, naming the singers who made it to the top 20.

The top 24 contestants who will perform in the upcoming episodes of American Idol are:

1. Leah Marlene

2. Jay Copeland

3. Sir Blayke

4. Tristen Gressett

5. Katyrah Love

6. Kenedi Anderson

7. Lady K

8. Mike Parker

9. Nicolina Bozzo

10. Noah Thompson

11. Sage

12. Scarlet

13. Emyrson Flora

14. Jacob Moran

15. Ava Maybee

16. Allegra Miles

17. Cadence Baker

18. Cameron Whitcomb

19. Christian Guardino

20. Dan Marshall

21. Danielle Finn

22. Elli Rowe

23. Fritz Hager

24. Huntergirl

In the previous episode of the competition (Hollywood Week round), contestants were asked to sing with a live band in front of a live audience for the first time.

The selection and rejection of the singer was based on this performance. Leah Marlene was the first singer to be selected in the Top 24 after impressing everyone with her showstopper performance on She’s a Self Made Man by Larkin Poe.

Singers who could not make it to the next round were: Ryleigh Madison, Yoli Mayor, Douglas Mills Jr., Sam Moss, Betty Maxwell, Dontrell Briggs, Kelsie Dolin, Jordan Chase, and Dakota Hayden.

All episodes of American Idol Season 20 will be available on ABC.com and Hulu the day after they air.

