Where to buy Katy Perry’s SS22 shoes? Price, release date, and more explored

Katy Perry is launching a Summer Spring 2022 collection for footwear on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, via her eponymous label. This release will mark the relaunch of the Katy Perry Collections brand, after being first launched in 2017.

The Grammy-nominated singer retained ownership of the label from Global Brands Group and is set to release the debut collection with various footwear categories. The Spring 2022 collection will include a total of 19 styles which are either in beach-y or floral aesthetics.

More about Katy Perry's springtime collection

SS22 footwear collection (Image via katyperrycollections.com)

The singer bought the company in July 2021, and became the sole owner and CEO of the eponymous label.

The new SS22 collection includes multiple footwear styles, including kitten heels, platform heels, loafers, sneakers, sandals, and wedges which are constructed with materials like PVC, canvas, and vegan leather. We can also find common patterns like, beach-y, gingham, and floral maintaining a whimsical, feminine and artistic essence.

In an interview with FN, Katy commented upon the upcoming collection through a phone call. She said:

“I’m a California girl, I mean it when I say it and when I sing it, so it’s a combination of spring florals — very delicate flowers and prints —and gingham, everything pastel, because (that) is just so sweet to me and soothing. The collection also includes a sun, sand and beach theme, which includes a gold shell-shaped kitten heel, a playful twist that has been a signature of the brand since its launch."

For the upcoming collection, Katy Perry partnered with Selena McCartney, who is a footwear pro. She expressed her desire to keep the prices affordable for her fans. Starting with $39 flip-flop to $129 for high-end platforms. In a zoom interview with WWD, the Dark Horse singer talked about the pricing issues. She said:

“You can get some classics out there at a good price point, but something that has a real quirky sense of humor or is playful, usually you’re having to spend between $450 to $750. My fans can’t always splurge like that. I’m super mindful of them and I’m reminded of where I was when I was in my 20s financially, so I want to honor that while still being able to offer the customer something really quality and really fun”

The singer also spoke about her favorite item from the collection, the 'Kitten Heels', with seashell ornaments in gold. She described the gingham-patterned sandals and heels as "very cottage core."

She also mentioned PVC jelly sandals and said the spring collection is a mirror to her own playful personality.

The collection will be launched on the brand's new website, katyperrycollections.com, as well as, online at the Macy's, Belk, and Nordstrom in a retail price range of $39 to $129.

