Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction during American Idol performance, gets her pants ripped 

American singer Katy Perry encountered a wardrobe malfunction while performing at the American Idol on March 28.

In an exclusive clip obtained by People magazine, during an impromptu performance of her famous song Teenage Dream, during the show's Hollywood Week, Perry, who was singing along with co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - bent down and ripped the back of her leather pants.

As she sang the lyrics, "Let you put your hands on me in my skintight jeans," Katy Perry knelt down, and that's when her skintight pants tore, halting the performance. The pants had lace-ups in the front and were low enough. The bottom was paired with a low-cut, sleeveless top with a square neckline.

Following the incident, Bryan yelled, "they busted," while the audience laughed and pointed. Richie also stepped in and said:

"The concert is officially over!"

The 37-year-old asked the crew to get her some yellow duct tape to cover the torn area, and the staff came to her assistance.

Afterward, the singer-songwriter turned around for his audience to witness the rip. Richie laughed as he jumped in to protect her backside and shouted, "Save the children!"

KATY PERRY @katyperry tune in now for a RIPPING good time 🤪 ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonighttune in now for a RIPPING good time 🤪 ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight 👀 tune in now for a RIPPING good time 🤪 https://t.co/gw3bav78Rs

One of the crew members came to Perry's aid as she leaned over and said, "Tape my butt." The judge apologized and sat back down gently in her chair to prevent another mishap.

Katy Perry had a similar incident a few years back

It's not the first wardrobe malfunction Perry has suffered during the ABC singing competition. In 2018, the California Girls singer relied on tape for a similar situation.

The moment Maddie Poppe finished her performance of Bubbly with Colbie Caillat, Katy Perry, who was dressed in a silver jumpsuit, let out a big laugh. Following this, she announced, "I just split my pants!"

Since 2017, when she started appearing regularly on the show, she has been an official judge on American Idol. Before that, she served as a guest judge, replacing one of the original judges, Paula Abdul. When the mom-of-one first got the gig, Perry said of the opportunity:

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories."

Katy Perry further added that she loves discovering new music and mentoring young artists to discover "diamonds in the rough."

