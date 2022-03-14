×
'Just be sure, before you take me to court..': Katy Perry reacts to winning 'Dark Horse' Copyright appeal

Katy Perry recently won the verdict against a copyright infringement lawsuit that was going on since 2014 over her hit single Dark Horse ft. Juicy J. (Image via Getty / Kevin Mazur)
Modified Mar 14, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Katy Perry recently won the verdict against a copyright infringement lawsuit that was going on since 2014 over her hit single Dark Horse ft. Juicy J. Now, in what seems like a reaction to the verdict, the Firework fame at a concert on Friday performed the hit single but with a twist. She ended the song with the lyrics:

"so just be sure before you take me to court, ’cause I’m a scorpio, b**ch!"

While the original lyrics read:

"so just be sure before you give it up to me, up to me, give it up to me."

Katy Perry reacts after winning copyright lawsuit

Katy Perry is concluding her residency at the new Resorts World Casino in Vegas, which accommodates 5,000 people. The venue is being run in partnership with promoter giant AEG. The American singer-songwriter can be seen shouting the lyrics standing on a horse in a video that is doing rounds on social media.

Perry's case was a rare win wherein a judge overturned a past verdict passed by a jury. As per reports, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld that decision, by a 3-to-0 vote. According to it:

“The portion of the Joyful Noise ostinato that overlaps with the Dark Horse ostinato consists of a manifestly conventional arrangement of musical building blocks.”

It further continued:

“Allowing a copyright over this material would essentially amount to allowing an improper monopoly over two-note pitch sequences or even the minor scale itself.”

Fans react to Katy Perry's win

Shortly after Perry won the case and addressed herself as a scorpio, fans and people who share the same zodiac sign took to Twitter expressing their joy. Some also questioned the relevance of astrological signs to copyright litigation outcomes.

This is not the first time when the singer has emphasised on her belief in astrology. She has owned her zodiac sign on her social media handles on various occasions.

Dark Horse was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. It sold 13.2 million units and became the second best-selling song worldwide.

