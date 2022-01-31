Katy Perry on SNL: Decoding singer's $10,023 look on the show

Katy Perry is gearing up for her big SNL performance as a musical guest this weekend with some new snaps from the set. The 37-year-old looked spectacular in a slinky black catsuit with long flowing raven tresses in images shared to her Instagram page on Friday.

She's renowned for being a fashionista, and it's safe to say that Katy Perry has once again lived up to her reputation. The catsuit was one of the most fabulous and extensive outfits she has worn recently - The whole outfit costs $10,023 and looks beyond just dazzling.

So, are you wondering where the outfit comes from and how to get it for your wardrobe? We have got you covered.

Mugler Magic ft Katy Perry

The singer looked incredible in a mesh panelled trouser and jacket set by Mugler. We should have guessed this, as the blazer visibly features the brand's signature iconic corsetry detail. We also love the sheer panelling in dynamic shapes that gives the whole outfit a racy yet classy undertone.

The Mugler Jacket worn By Katy Perry on SNL (Image via Mugler)

She paired this beautiful mesh crop jacket with the Mesh-Paneled Leggings ($1,420.00) by Mugler. She also wore a gorgeous pair of Vhernier Doppio Senso 18K Rose Gold & Ebony Drop Earrings ($5,900.00) along with the absolute favourite Balenciaga Knife Leather Heels ($712.80).

The ensemble zipped up the front, cinching her hourglass figure and showcasing perfect cleavage. Katy flashed a smouldering look at the camera with her long black tresses cascading around her shoulders in waves. She set the look off with smoky bronze eyes and a pouty matte ruby red lip.

Can I get the same look?

If you're a fan of Katy's outfit, like us - the good news is you can snap up her jacket and that too, at a massive discount. The fabulous Mugler piece can be found for $1526 at Farfetch.

You can also find the Mesh-Paneled Leggings by Mugler, the very attractive Vhernier Doppio Senso 18K Rose Gold & Ebony Drop Earrings and the fabulous Balenciaga Knife Leather Heels on their websites. Finally, you can add the same red touch with the Classic Mac Red Lipcolour.

Now, you too can get the same look and be the talk of the town. Go get the clothes and walk out pretty and proud.

