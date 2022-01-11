Katy Perry x De Soi non-alcoholic apéritif drink: Where to buy, price, flavors, and more 

American singer Katy Perry has launched her new venture - a range of non-alcoholic drinks.

On January 3, the 37-year-old songstress took to her Instagram handle and announced her collaboration with Morgan McLachlan on their line of non-alcoholic apéritifs called De Soi.

As per her post, De Soi is packed with adaptogens like reishi mushroom, ashwagandha and maca that relaxes the recipient.

McLachlan is the co-founder of the Los Angeles-based botanical beverage producer, AMASS. Katy Perry described the beverage as a non-alcoholic apéritif that can be consumed straight or mixed with other ingredients for a zero-alcohol cocktail.

Speaking about the idea behind launching this line to news outlet PEOPLE, Katy Perry said since she is older now, she can't drink like she is in her 20s.

"On a weekday, having a couple [of alcoholic drinks] will take me out of the presence game for the next day or two. So I like to have a bit of self-control on the weekdays and then have dinners with friends and stuff on weekends or when I'm not working, et cetera."

All about Katy Perry's De Soi drinks line

As per Katy Perry, De Soi, which is French for pleasure with restraint, is available to purchase in bottles and cans. The range is offered in three flavors which are Purple Lune, Golden Hour and Champignon Dreams.

The concoctions are said to contain fresh ingredients. Among the notes of Purple Lune are blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals, Champignon Dreams has an earthy, strawberry, and grapefruit flavor, and Golden Hour has hints of warm citrus, lemongrass, and leafy herbs.

Co-founding De Soi has been a passion project for the California Girls singer. Talking about her love for herbs and wellness, Perry told PEOPLE that the presence of adaptogens in these drinks is why she loves them.

"Some of these herbs, ingredients will help brighten your mood or help ease you into the evening."

An official press release states that De Soi's products are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and free of artificial flavors and colors. Perry said:

"There is a lot of pleasure, but still a lot of self-control, which is top of my list on new year's resolutions."

De Soi can be purchased for $25 per 750ml bottle or four 237ml (8 oz) cans. The brand also offers variety "mix and match" packs for $70.

The drinks can be purchased from their official site drinkdesoi.com. De Soi also offers free shipping on orders over $50.

