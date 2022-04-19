Who was eliminated from American Idol Episode 13? America gets its Top 14

After fighting nerves and showcasing some incredible performances on American Idol during Hollywood Week, the contestants were in for a two-day run of emotions as they had to secure a place in the Top 20.

Monday night's episode of American Idol saw the Top 20 take the stage and give their best performances in order to safely earn their spot in the Top 14. As per the format, ten contestants would be safe, and the other ten would find themselves in the danger zone. The judges would then pick four contestants from the latter group to join the Top 10.

Several surprises were in store for viewers. While some expected certain contestants to be in the danger zone, others were shocked when participants like Jay Copeland, Cadence Baker, and Tristen Gresset entered the danger zone and had to literally fight to save their spot on American Idol.

Who was eliminated this week on American Idol?

Sunday night's episode saw the Top 23 contestants perform and win America's votes to reach the Top 20. The ones who were eliminated last night include Scarlet, Danielle Finn, and Sir Blayke.

To lighten the atmosphere, some special performances were in store for the viewers. Some of American Idol's alumni took to the stage, reminiscing about their experiences in the competition and delivering remarkable performances of their hit singles. Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda (aka Scarypoolparty), and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips stunned audiences with their performances.

The Top 20 performers who performed on tonight's episode included Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Jay Copeland, Nicolina Bozzo, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl, Elli Rowe, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Katyrah Love, Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, and Lady K.

Only 14 participants would be chosen by the end of the episode, leaving six of them to pack their bags and head home. The six contestants who were eliminated in Episode 13 include Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, Elli Rowe, Jacob Moran, Katyrah Love, and Sage.

American Idol finally got its Top 14 contestants. They are:

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino Lady K HunterGirl Dan Marshall Leah Marlene Nicolina Noah Thompson Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Allegra Miles Jay Copeland Mike Parker Tristen Gressett

Now that America has its Top 14, more amazing performances are scheduled for next week, along with tough challenges and some special guest performances.

Readers can tune in to American Idol next Sunday and Monday, on April 24 and 25, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

