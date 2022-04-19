"America got it wrong": Fans shocked after platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland enters the danger zone on American Idol

Emotions ran high on this week's American Idol. As the Top 23 moved past Hollywood Week, they had a tough task ahead of them. The reality singing competition saw the participants showcase incredible performances on Sunday night and impress the judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie).
Monday night's episode of American Idol saw the Top 20 take to the stage and showcase their best performances to win America's hearts and votes, potentially earning them a place in the Top 14 of the competition. Out of these 20, ten will remain safe and move forward, while the remaining contestants will move to the danger zone. The judges will only pick four contestants out of the 10 that enter the danger zone.
From delivering their best at the auditions to performing during Hollywood Week, the contestants have had to constantly prove themselves on the show.
Fans react to American Idol contestant Jay Copeland being in the danger zone
Platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland has been winning viewers' hearts ever since the audition round. The ticket was a guarantee of him being a frontrunner in the competition. However, in Episode 13 of the show on Monday night, a lack of votes landed him in the danger zone, shocking the judges and the audience.
Read on to find out how fans have reacted to this decision:
What took place in Epsiode 13 of American Idol Season 20?
Episode 13 of ABC's American Idol, titled Top 14 Live Reveal, aired on April 18, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. Out of the 20 contestants who perform tonight, 14 will move to the next round after the votes are tallied. This means that a considerable number of contestants (six of them) will head home.
The Top 10 contestants who are safe can now relax. But the other 10 have to put up a tough fight to show the judges that they deserve to be in the Top 14.
The official synopsis of the episode reads:
"Following the Top 20 reveal, America’s votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14."
The contestants eliminated on Sunday night's episode of the competition were Scarlet (the only contestant from Massachusetts to make it to the Top 24), high-school student Danielle Finn, and Los Angeles songwriter Sir Blayke.
The Idol stage on Sunday was graced by some of the most loved American Idol alumni, including Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda, and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips.
The Top 20 contestants performing tonight are Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Jay Copeland, Nicolina Bozzo, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl, Elli Rowe, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Katyrah Love, Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, and Lady K.
With just 14 places up for grabs, will platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland earn his well-deserved place? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.