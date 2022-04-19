"America got it wrong": Fans shocked after platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland enters the danger zone on American Idol

Emotions ran high on this week's American Idol. As the Top 23 moved past Hollywood Week, they had a tough task ahead of them. The reality singing competition saw the participants showcase incredible performances on Sunday night and impress the judges (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie).

Monday night's episode of American Idol saw the Top 20 take to the stage and showcase their best performances to win America's hearts and votes, potentially earning them a place in the Top 14 of the competition. Out of these 20, ten will remain safe and move forward, while the remaining contestants will move to the danger zone. The judges will only pick four contestants out of the 10 that enter the danger zone.

From delivering their best at the auditions to performing during Hollywood Week, the contestants have had to constantly prove themselves on the show.

Fans react to American Idol contestant Jay Copeland being in the danger zone

Platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland has been winning viewers' hearts ever since the audition round. The ticket was a guarantee of him being a frontrunner in the competition. However, in Episode 13 of the show on Monday night, a lack of votes landed him in the danger zone, shocking the judges and the audience.

Read on to find out how fans have reacted to this decision:

Daniel Figueroa @DFigTheTruth Jay was the platinum ticket winner. He isnt going anywhere. America got it wrong. #AmericanIdol Jay was the platinum ticket winner. He isnt going anywhere. America got it wrong. #AmericanIdol

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Im not worried about Jay he’s obviously getting saved (as he should) #AmericanIdol Im not worried about Jay he’s obviously getting saved (as he should) #AmericanIdol

KayyDeeYess @KDSKronicles SING BOY #AmericanIdol Precisely why I struggle with the popularity in lieu of talent concept of this show. SMDH for JaySING BOY Precisely why I struggle with the popularity in lieu of talent concept of this show. SMDH for Jay‼️ SING BOY‼️‼️‼️#AmericanIdol https://t.co/mIgAXmhLNS

Alicia @Alicia05021 The way I booed with the audience when Ryan said Jay wasn't in the top 10>>> if judges don't put him through I'm fighting somebody #americanidol The way I booed with the audience when Ryan said Jay wasn't in the top 10>>> if judges don't put him through I'm fighting somebody #americanidol

Daniel Bennett @DanielB69004632 The judges better save Jay or I’m never watching #AmericanIdol ever again! The judges better save Jay or I’m never watching #AmericanIdol ever again!

Allison @Daviesallison1A How did Jay not make it in #AmericanIdol How did Jay not make it in #AmericanIdol https://t.co/kPvyODFKaW

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 Are you kidding me, Jay copeland is amazing, And they put him in the danger zone #AmericanIdol Are you kidding me, Jay copeland is amazing, And they put him in the danger zone #AmericanIdol .

What took place in Epsiode 13 of American Idol Season 20?

Episode 13 of ABC's American Idol, titled Top 14 Live Reveal, aired on April 18, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET. Out of the 20 contestants who perform tonight, 14 will move to the next round after the votes are tallied. This means that a considerable number of contestants (six of them) will head home.

The Top 10 contestants who are safe can now relax. But the other 10 have to put up a tough fight to show the judges that they deserve to be in the Top 14.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Following the Top 20 reveal, America’s votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14."

American Idol @AmericanIdol See you tonight at 8/7c to cast your vote! If they're this good in just 1 second, you don't want to miss their LIVE performances tonightSee you tonight at 8/7c to cast your vote! If they're this good in just 1 second, you don't want to miss their LIVE performances tonight 👀 See you tonight at 8/7c to cast your vote! https://t.co/bBq1W9SO1i

The contestants eliminated on Sunday night's episode of the competition were Scarlet (the only contestant from Massachusetts to make it to the Top 24), high-school student Danielle Finn, and Los Angeles songwriter Sir Blayke.

The Idol stage on Sunday was graced by some of the most loved American Idol alumni, including Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, Season 17 runner-up Alejandro Aranda, and Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips.

The Top 20 contestants performing tonight are Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, Tristen Gressett, Sage, Jay Copeland, Nicolina Bozzo, Jacob Moran, HunterGirl, Elli Rowe, Dan Marshall, Ava Maybee, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Katyrah Love, Cameron Whitcomb, Cadence Baker, and Lady K.

With just 14 places up for grabs, will platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland earn his well-deserved place? Readers can keep watching American Idol on ABC to find out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish