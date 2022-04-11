“Jay chose the wrong song”: American Idol fans react to Jay Copeland’s performance in Episode 10

American Idol Season 20 aired Episode 10 on Sunday, featuring the top 12 singers’ performances. The evening's first contestant, Jay Copeland, delivered a power-packed performance in Episode 10. However, it received a mixed response from viewers.

After grueling auditions, the tenth episode was about a selected group of contestants performing live at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Singer and reality TV star Jimmie Allen was the mentor on the latest episode.

A total of 12 contestants out of 24 performed on Sunday, and the rest will perform the next day. For the first time ever in the show's history, the participants performed live, and audiences would vote from their homes overnight.

Jay came in first and crooned I Want You Back by Jackson 5. His performance was visually mind-blowing. However, some fans felt he may have chosen the wrong song.

Fans share their opinions on social media

Jay Copeland started Episode 10 with a mind-blowing performance. After his song, it was time for the judges to share their views on his performance.

Lionel Richie said that the singing was off the charts and that he enjoyed Copeland’s energy. Katy Perry complemented Copeland’s “muscles,” while Luke advised the singer to choose songs that suited his voice.

American Idol fans had mixed reactions to the contestant's performance. Take a look at netizens criticizing him:

john smithneil @JSmithneil jay ok... get boring after while if he does same upbeat performance every week #AmericanIdol

Contrariwise 🌻🚜🥒🇺🇦 @heiretik Jay can sing in a Disney Park but that performance isn't "Star" worthy. #AmericanIdol

Here's how fans praised Copeland's performance:

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is an amazing performance by jay copeland #AmericanIdol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolTop24 Jay Copeland has such great energy and stage presence, dancing and flirting with the audience, bussing out out some high falsetto notes. Intense ending! #AmericanIdol

Rose-Angela Pizzuto @rosiepizzutoxo Jay absolutely smashed that performance! So much soul ✨❣️✨ #AmericanIdol

American Idol Season 20 Episode 10

The episode started with Katy Perry enacting the drowning scene from Titanic. Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan appeared on a boat and asked her to put her feet down. Host Ryan Seacrest then took over and introduced the American Idol episode.

The official synopsis of the latest episode reads:

“American Idol returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, to kick off two nights of spectacular performances by the Top 24. Season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen serves as a mentor, offering sound advice to aspiring superstars vying for America’s vote, marking the first time overnight voting opens to audiences at home.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show’s judges include Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. The latest episode also starred Jimmie Allen as the mentor.

The next episode of the singing reality show will air on Monday, April 11, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and will feature an elimination round. The remaining 12 contestants will perform tomorrow at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

