American Idol Season 20 results: Who made it to Top 10 in episode 15?

ABC's American Idol was back with an exciting episode on Monday night. The countdown to the finale continued as the judges hinted at what the competition felt like. Luke Byran, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie chose songs for the Top 11 contestants, which the artists delivered to the viewers' satisfaction.

Last week, the contestants had to go through numerous rounds of elimination. The Top 20 participants competed against each other for a chance at the Top 14, followed by another challenge where the eleven best contestants were chosen to move forward and compete in another exciting round.

Luke Bryan @lukebryan Battle of the judges songs tonight. So far, I’m in the lead but will I win it all? #AmericanIdol Battle of the judges songs tonight. So far, I’m in the lead but will I win it all? #AmericanIdol https://t.co/THQho0zf6Z

American Idol has been a classic fan favorite for the past 20 years and continues to crank up a notch every year. The talent showcased this season on the show was incredible, with contestants putting their best foot forward in each of their performances. As part of the 20-year celebration, many of Idol's most special alumni continue to grace the stage as guests and mentors and reminisce about their time in the competition.

America gets its Top 10 of American Idol after a surprising turn of events

Monday night's episode saw the contestants perform to the judges' choice of songs. Episode 15 of American Idol saw some incredible performances by the contestants, with some taking well-deserved risks to solidify their spot in the Top 10 by winning the country's live votes. However, this time, the judges were at the nervous end of the competition, with a bit of battle.

The concept of Monday night's episode was intriguing for both the judges and viewers back home. Each of the judges picked a song for every contestant. This meant that the contestants had three choices out of which they could choose the one they were most comfortable singing. However, the participants were kept in the dark as to which judge picked the song. This was done to keep away any form of bias from the competition.

Viewers at home and the show's audience loved the concept, and it kept the judges on their toes about who was going to win. The Top 11 contestants delivered exciting performances that swept the experts and the audience off their feet.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Judge's Song Contest, reads:

"For the first time ever, American Idol superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge."

The American Idol judges went through a neck-and-neck competition. Luke Bryan took a clear lead in the contest. Katy Perry was far behind initially but quickly paced up to tie up with the country superstar, leading them to win the contest. Lionel Richie was one point short of winning.

Soon after the final commercial break, host Ryan Seacrest announced the results of the live votes. The first nine contestants to enter the next round were: Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Nicolina Bozzo, HunterGirl, Emyrson Flora, Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, and Mike Parker.

The host announced that one more contestant would be selected to move forward to the next round, and that would be the winning judge save. The experts then discussed this before choosing Lady K to join the others to make up the Top 10 for the competition. Unfortunately, Tristen Gressett was voted out of American Idol.

The competition is getting more challenging as the Top 10 contestants give it their all to stay safe and secure the country's votes on American Idol. Next week, the team is headed to Disneyland, where an exciting surprise awaits the contestants and the viewers.

Tune in to American Idol next week on Sunday and Monday, May 1 and 2, 2022, on ABC to find out what's in store.

