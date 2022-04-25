What time will American Idol season 20 episode 15 air? Top 10 announcements, release date and more explored

American Idol has been a classic fan favorite all these past 20 years, and this season, it has just gotten better. Season 20 of the reality singing competition saw some incredible sets of talent from all over America take to the stage and deliver performances worth remembering for a long time.

ABC's American Idol is getting one step closer to finding a champion. The auditions for the competition were held in Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; Nashville, and Tennessee, where many contestants tried their luck at entering the show. However, at the end of the auditions, the country got its Top 24, competing against each other to win the coveted title.

Since then, the competition has come a long way. Last week saw contestants securing a place in the Top 20, then viewers voting to select the Top 14. Episode 13, titled Top 14 Live Reveal, which aired on April 18, 2022, saw the contestants showcase their vocal range and tone in front of the judges: Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie.

What to expect from American Idol Season 20, Episode 15?

Episode 15 will see the Top 11 perform in front of a live audience to secure their place as the Top 10 finalists safely. The competition is only going to get more challenging, as the contestants will now have to prove their mettle in moving forward until one of them is crowned the champion.

The official synopsis of the episode titled Judge's Song Contest reads:

"For the first time ever, “American Idol” superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge."

American Idol @AmericanIdol WE ARE LIVE COAST to COAST May we remind youWE ARE LIVECOASTtoCOAST May we remind you 🔔 WE ARE LIVE ➡️ COAST 📢 to 📢 COAST‼️ https://t.co/ZcghvJOnVI

As the season gets interesting, only time will tell who will be the Top 10 contestants competing moving forward. The judges will pick songs for each contestant. This means that they will have three choices in front of them, out of which they have to choose one to perform. The judge whose chosen songs are performed by the majority of the contestants will win.

Episode 14 saw the Top 14 contestants give their best to perform for America's votes. However, this time, viewers had to vote live while the show aired, and the panel was closed before the final commercial.

The Top 11 chosen on Sunday night's episode were: Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Jay, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker, and Tristen Gressett. The contestants eliminated on the episode were: Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, and Dan Marshall.

More exciting episodes await for viewers to enjoy. As the going gets tough, contestants have to add in extra effort to prove their worth to the country to gain votes and move forward in the competition.

Who will be the Top 10 of American Idol? On Monday, April 25, 2022, tune in to American Idol at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Suchitra