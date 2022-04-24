What time will American Idol Season 20 Episode 14 air? Gabby Barrett's mentorship and more expected from ABC show

American Idol is one step closer to revealing its winner. Episode 14 is all set to air this Sunday with a new mentor to guide the singers.

Episode 13, titled Top 14 Live Reveal, which aired on April 18, 2022, saw Top 20 performers giving some scintillating performances in front of the audience as well as the judges to secure their spot in the Top 14.

As per the format, out of 20 singers, only ten singers (based on an audience vote) will move to the next round along with four singers who will be picked by the judges. The remaining singers will be eliminated.

All About American Idol Season 20 Episode 14

Episode 14 of American Idol will air on April 24, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC with American country music singer Garry Barrett as the mentor. As per the episode synopsis of the upcoming episode, Top 14:

“American Idol” alum and country music star Gabby Barrett returns to mentor the Top 14 and offer guidance on what it takes to become America’s next superstar.”

The 22-year-old Barrett finished third behind runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson and his girlfriend, winner Maddie Poppe, in Season 16. Her six-time platinum-certified debut single, I Hope, was the first top 10 Hot Country Songs debut by an unaccompanied woman since October 2017.

Her two-time platinum-certified follow-up single, The Good Ones, was also a No. 1 hit on the Billboard U.S. Country Songs and U.S. Country Airplay.

The show not only gave her fame but also introduced her to her husband Cade Foehner. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Baylah, in January 2021 birth.

With episode 14, Barrett joins other previous contestants who've served as mentors this season including, Lauren Alaina, Haley Reinhart, Chayce Beckham, Jimmie Allen, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lee DeWyze, and Bebe Rexha.

The top 14 contestants who moved to the next round are:

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino Allegra Miles Lady K Huntergirl Dan Marshall Leah Marlene Nicolina Jay Copeland Noah Thompson Emyrson Flora Mike Parker Tristen Gressett Fritz Hager

The six singers who were eliminated in episode 13 were:

Cameron Whitcomb Katyrah Love Cadence Baker Jacob Moran Elli Rowe sage

Judged by Katty Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie and hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Episode 14 of the show will air on Sunday at 8.00 pm ET.

Tune in on ABC to watch the performances of your favorite singer.

Edited by Khushi Singh