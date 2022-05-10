What time will Who Do You Believe? Episode 2 air? ABC’s show to explore Nichelle Nichols conservatorship battle and more

After an interesting premiere episode of Who Do You Believe?, ABC's primetime show will air Episode 2 on May 10, 2022, at 10 pm ET, featuring the conservatorship battle of actress and singer Nichelle Nichols.

The new episode will center around the narrative of Nichelle Nichols’s son and her manager, both claiming that they are trying to protect the actress and not harm her.

All about Who Do You Believe? Episode 2

Who Do You Believe? Episode 2 brings yet another fascinating story where two men are suspicious of each other's intentions regarding Star Trek: The Original Series actress Nichelle Nichols. The official description of the episode, titled Protector vs. Predator, reads:

“Nichelle Nichols was once a Hollywood groundbreaker as the first Black woman to star in a network television show. Today, her struggling health and increasing dementia leave her caught between her son and her new manager in a vicious and public battle for conservatorship. Both are increasingly suspicious over the other’s motives, and both claim to have Nichelle’s best interest at heart; but who is the real protector and who is the predator?”

In the preview, Nichols’s son Kyle Johnson and manager Gilbert Bell are telling their side of the story of how they were protecting the actress from each other to keep her safe. They will tell their stories for the audience to decide who is telling the truth and who is lying.

Nichols’s son Johnson agreed to appear on the program because the show, Who Do You Believe?, provided a perfect platform to defend himself “after years of silence” following the conservatorship battle with the manager.

All about Nichelle Nichols' conservatorship battle

Best known for her portrayal of Lt. Nyota Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, and its film sequels, Nichelle Nichols was diagnosed with dementia in 2018 following which she announced her retirement from convention appearances.

Her son Kyle Johnson, from Nichols's first marriage with dancer Foster Johnson, filed for conservatorship in 2018 after a legal dispute with her manager-turned-caretaker Gilbert Bell. He filed for conservatorship, arguing that anyone can take advantage of his mother’s dementia.

In 2019, Bell filed a lawsuit against Johnson, alleging that Johnson was attempting to remove him from Nichols’ guest home, where he has lived since 2010. He claimed that by living near her, he not only helped Nichols get her career back on track but also helped resolve her financial issues.

Following this, Johnson filed a countersuit against Bell in 2020, stating that Bell “exerted his undue influence and took control over Ms. Nichols’ assets and personal affairs” along with misappropriating the actress’s income.

The 89-year-old Nichols reportedly lives in New Mexico now, where Johnson lives with his family. Questions around her home and what will happen to it have been floating ae for years in the legal battle.

To learn more about the conservatorship battle and hear the stories of Nichols's son and her manager, tune in this Tuesday, May 10, on ABC to decide Who Do You Believe?.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee