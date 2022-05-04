"I don’t believe a word she says!!": Who do you Believe? fans react to Charity Parchem’s three husbands story

Tonight's series premiere episode of Who do you Believe? featured a formerly married couple, Charity Parchem and Mark Athans, accusing each other of many serious allegations. Fans saw Mark accusing Charity of having multiple husbands and taking advantage of him for his money, while Charity accused him of poisoning her and trying to take her life.

In tonight's episode of Who do you Believe?, fans believed Mark Athans' account of the story where he called his ex-wife Charity a liar and a manipulator. Fans were shocked to hear Mark's account of a story where he told viewers that she had taken money from him for breast reduction and used his credit cards without his permission.

He also told viewers that she lied about her occupation, being a nurse, and it was later revealed that she was married to multiple men at the same time. Charity went to jail for credit card fraud.

Who do you Believe? asks the audience to judge a true-crime case by listening to both sides of the story-the accused and the accuser. Throughout the episode, the viewers are armchair detectives and then pick which party they think is telling the truth.

Who do you Believe? fans react as Charity is revealed to be a fraudster by the court

Tonight on Who do you Believe?, fans didn't believe a single word said by Charity as she had no legal documents to support her. Although Charity said that Mark had tried to poison her, fans were suspicious as she never pressed charges against him or didn't even provide a doctor's note for the same.

It was revealed that she was hiding her criminal background and had multiple husbands simultaneously. She was jailed for credit card fraud. Fans were amused when she was still trying to cling to Mark even after so much happening.

Lois Lane @NewshoundLois

But when angry, self-righteous cowboy wants to ride, Charity plays dead.

#whodoyoubelieve She seemed to enjoy the financial benefits.But when angry, self-righteous cowboy wants to ride, Charity plays dead.

Denise @ItsMeDeniseB

Denise @ItsMeDeniseB

#WhoDoYouBelieve She's seems like she is not telling the truth but there is something about him that bothers me.

LEEFONTAINE @LEEFONTAINE404 Charity is lying. Tried to put it on him so she can stay married, but she thinks that he tried to kill her. #WhoDoYouBelieve

david mendez does not live here anymore @navyplush this Charity is a menace. How are you the supervisor of 3 retirement homes w zero healthcare certifications/ licenses? That's how come you didn't know sux w/o an anesthesiologist is straight up death #whodoyoubelieve

Who do you Believe? series premiere recap

Tonight on Who do you Believe? fans saw a formerly engaged couple fight over their past. The couple, Mark and Charity, got engaged five months after meeting each other. Both partners work in the medical field.

Charity told the viewers that Mark gave her a tremendous amount of money within the first few meetings, but Mark denied it and said he would never do this.

Mark checked Charity's phone records and found out that she was still contacting her ex-husband Bart.

Mark claimed that he fully supported Charity to work, but Charity said,

"He gave me an ultimatum: it was my family and the kids or the job"

She said that he was keeping tabs on her spending and her only job was to take care of her daughter and his special needs son.

Mark told the viewers that he did not come home one day till 11 PM. Charity also confessed that Mark was tracking her phone and her car, but Mark clarified the situation and said he was tracking the car to prevent theft.

Mark found out that Charity had a criminal record, but she told the viewers that she had given her passbook to a child and had gotten arrested for naively believing her while she stole a cheque.

Mark doubted if she was even a nurse since she could not get a job like this with a criminal record. He contacted the Texas Nursing group and found out that she was never officially hired as a nurse. Charity then confessed that she was not a registered caretaker, but her work did involve taking care of others as a nurse. Charity said that Mark wanted complete control of the relationship.

Charity's health started to deteriorate, and she told the viewers that she had lost a lot of weight, and her doctor told her that she had sux poisoning. She offered no documentation for the same to the viewers of Who do you believe?.

She then questioned the sudden passing away of her first wife of 20 years. She said that he had given her different reasons for the death of her ex-wife but was never able to convince her.

Mark then served her divorce papers, but the couple decided to take a shot on the relationship and go to a hotel to spend time together in a hotel where Mark claimed that Charity drank a lot and went to the bathroom. Still, Charity contended that she had only drank one glass of champagne, and she felt dizzy. After the incident, she had to go to the hospital, as told on Who do you believe? episode tonight.

Charity accused Mark of poisoning her, calling him a "dangerous man," while Mark denied the allegations and stated that it was all a lie and that he had found her in a tub with her nose barely over the water.

The couple's marriage was annulled after finding out that Charity was married to 3 men simultaneously. She claimed that it was her previous marriages that might not have been legally annulled but couldn't give a specific answer for it.

On tonight's episode of Who do you believe?, Charity was found guilty of multiple marriages and received four years probation as a jail sentence. Still, she asked for $2000 alimony support money per month. Mark refused it and gave her only $4000 per month.

New episodes of Who do you believe? are released on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on ABC Network.

