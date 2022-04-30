Who is Jenna Jackson? All about CBS 48 Hours' true-crime journalist chasing Catherine Shelton 

CBS' 48 Hours is all set to explore the life of Catherine Shelton, an interesting figure linked to multiple deaths over the decades. Catherine was a defense attorney who has remained tethered to multiple murders and misgivings, but has never really been charged with any. On April 30, Jenna Jackson will search for answers in the crooked world of crime.

Jenna Jackson is an investigative reporter who is lauded for her exceptional research whilst also being an overall superb television news producer. Furthermore, she has been touted as one of the best writers and journalists of her generation by Dan Rather, an eminent voice in the business.

This will be a special project for the journalist as she navigates through one of the most complex cases in criminal history. Chasing Catherine Shelton (Part 1) will air on April 30, 2022, on the CBS channel.

All about Jenna Jackson, producer of 48 Hours

Jenna Jackson is an investigative reporter who notably served as the producer for 48 Hours while working with CBS for 14 years. During her time as a crime journalist and producer, she bagged several prestigious awards, including an Emmy in 2012 for Grave Injustice.

Jackson graduated from SHSU in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science degree and a double major in journalism and political science. She quickly went on to pursue a career in criminal journalism, working for The Huntsville Item. After her move to New York, she started working in an entry-level position at CBS. She rose in quick succession and became a producer for 48 Hours.

She later started her own production house, P&R Productions, which specializes in documentaries, films, and commercials.

Jenna will deal with Catherine Shelton's case in the upcoming episode of the investigative crime show, dissecting the prolific defense attorney's stance on the multiple murders linked to her. The synopsis for Chasing Catherine Shelton (Part 1) reads:

"A journalist finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a skilled former attorney dogged by mayhem and suspicions of murder. Why do bad things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton’s life? Follow "48 Hours" contributor Jenna Jackson's quest for answers Saturday, April 30 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+."

There have been various attempts at uncovering Catherine Shelton's secrets with little to no success. This time, it may yield the results that viewers have been waiting for.

The upcoming episode of 48 Hours will air on April 30, 2022, on the CBS channel.

