Where is Barry Morphew, Suzanne Morphew's husband, now? His whereabouts explored ahead of CBS' 48 Hours

Barry Morphew, Suzanne Morphew's husband and the prime accused in her murder case, is no longer due for trial. He was arrested after his alibi failed to stand in court, but was recently declared innocent on April 19, 2022.

After two years of odd twists and dead ends, the case of Suzanne's disappearance remains unsolved. The Colorado resident, disappeared without a trace on Mother's Day 2020, when her husband was reportedly away in the forest. Owing to the emergence of relevant evidence, Barry Morphew was arrested for the murder of his wife in May 2021, approximately a year after Suzanne's disappearance.

However, Barry is now a free man after the renewed verdict by the court on April 19, 2022, clearing him of all charges. The evidence did not prove to be sufficient.

CBS' 48 Hours will explore the case of Suzanne Morphew's disappearance and how it has developed over two years.

What happened to Barry Morphew?

The discovery of Suzanne's alleged affair, the case took a new turn after remaining stagnant for a while. It was also discovered later that Barry's cellphone location marked him inside the house and not in the forest on the day of Suzanne's disappearance. As a result, he was formally arrested in May 2021.

Barry was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence the public. According to reports, the prosecutors concluded that his motive stemmed from the fact that Suzanne was about to leave him. He could not let it happen, so he killed her.

Barry pleaded not guilty and was allowed to post a $500,000 cash bond. He was released from prison in September 2021, but was confined to Chaffee County, Colorado, with an ankle monitor. His trial was scheduled for April 28, 2022, but a shocking new development erased the need for it.

All charges dismissed against Barry Morphew

On April 19, 2022, about a week before his trial, a judge dismissed all charges against Morphew without prejudice, in a pre-trial conference. A major reason for the decision was the lack of evidence, especially because the victim's body still has not been found.

Iris Eytan, Morphew's attorney, said in a press conference:

"First I want to say that Mr. Morphew not only was presumed innocent and still is presumed innocent, he is innocent,...Forever they have stated that they don't need a body — that a body is irrelevant. But you need to know, that in this case, there has been not a single ounce of physical evidence that has been found connecting Mr. Morphew to this … alleged crime."

Barry Morphew walked out of the court a free man as of April 19, 2022.

CBS' 48 Hours will cover the case in detail. It airs on April 30, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET, on the CBS channel.

