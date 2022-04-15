Bull season 6, episode 17 preview: Release date, plot, and more

CBS' Bull is ready to air an all-new episode, titled Dark Horse, this week. After dealing with cases close to Dr. Jason Bull, played by Michael Weatherly, in the previous two weeks, the show will return with another intense episode, dealing with a case of arson against a stable owner this time.

The upcoming episode of the crime procedural show will air on April 14, 2022, and will be one of the last episodes of the show, which is set to end its six-season run in the upcoming few episodes. The show has not been renewed, so the creators will look for a way to end Jason's story in the remaining days.

Bull @BullCBS 6 seasons. 1 incredible ride. The final season of #Bull continues with a new episode this Thursday. 6 seasons. 1 incredible ride. The final season of #Bull continues with a new episode this Thursday. https://t.co/dR9sFnU4z2

Read on for more details about Bull season 6, episode 17.

Bull season 6, episode 17 promo: Who lit the fire?

The promo for the upcoming episode of the CBS drama hints at a major case of arson. In the promo, you can see that tensions are running high with Dr. Jason at the center of it all. The prolific Dr. Jason likes to stay on the right side of justice at all times, so it will be worth seeing if he has picked the right side this time.

The synopsis for the episode reads, as released by CBS, reads:

"Izzy hires Bull and TAC to defend a rider who has been accused of committing arson against a stable owner who sacked him."

The minimal synopsis does not reveal much apart from the fact that Izzy Colon, played by Yara Martinez, is the client this time.

Lou Diamond Phillips served as the director for this episode with a script from Cara Hall.

What happened in the previous episode of the show?

Bull @BullCBS We've clearly got a lot to catch up on, Diana... #Bull We've clearly got a lot to catch up on, Diana... #Bull https://t.co/p1UveuM25i

The previous week's episode, titled The Diana Affair, of the show saw things get intense when a character from Jason's past resurfaced for a case. Jason took up a case involving his ex-girlfriend, Diana, played by Jill Flint. This caused some tension in Jason's married life.

Chunk Palmer, played by Christopher Jackson, also had to deal with personal conflicts while fighting the case as the prosecutor was his boyfriend. The episode ended with Jason and his team winning the case, and Chunk breaking up with his boyfriend.

When will the latest episode of the CBS drama air?

The upcoming episode of the show will air on April 14, 2022, on the CBS channel. It airs at 9.00 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming on CBS' official services.

Edited by Sabika