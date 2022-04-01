Bull Season 6 Episode 15 review: A case of a hidden serial killer?

After a break of nearly three weeks, CBS' Bull is back with an exciting episode titled With These Hands. The rather twisted case dealt with Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) serving as a consultant to a surgeon being sued for malpractice. This surgeon also happens to be the one who previously saved Jason's life.

With the right amount of drama and a pinch of extraordinary twists, this episode makes for some excellent network TV entertainment. It also had a rather fun side plot involving Marissa's (played by Geneva Carr). This episode was released on March 31, 2022.

Bull @BullCBS Hey you, yeah you — stay put and don't act suspicious. An all-new episode of #Bull starts tonight at 10/9c. Hey you, yeah you — stay put and don't act suspicious. An all-new episode of #Bull starts tonight at 10/9c. https://t.co/Iq3VIfZcEO

Bull Episode 15: In ways, no one saw it coming

This episode of the acclaimed CBS drama began with a dead patient's daughter suing successful surgeon Dr. Adrienne. Dr. Jason is called into action as Adrienne is the surgeon who previously saved Jason's life. Jason refuses to believe that the surgeon could be responsible.

This creates a gray area where Jason's bias works over logic. He did not even consider for once that the doctor may be guilty of malpractice. Though his hunch did turn out to be true in time, at this point, it felt like an overreaching assumption.

Bull @BullCBS The plot thickens... Do you think Taylor was wrong for doing her research? #Bull The plot thickens... Do you think Taylor was wrong for doing her research? #Bull https://t.co/dayrWuXsnn

However, in entertainment television, things generally work out for the main party. Jason manages to scrap together pieces of evidence and locks horns in a fascinating legal battle with the help of the lawyer Adrienne hired.

The courtroom scenes are well done and manage to hold on to the viewer's interest. To top it up, the courtroom sequence also goes through a major twist that changes the course of the case. That was till this nurse appeared and provided testimony against Adrienne.

The final quarter of the episode saw another massive twist, with Bull and the team discovering that the nurse is the actual killer and has done so out of compulsion, even in the past. This entire ordeal made for some intriguing one-hour-long drama, which was entertaining, if not very logical.

Technical aspects of the CBS drama

Bull @BullCBS Feels good to be back in action. Thanks for tuning in, #Bull fam. Feels good to be back in action. Thanks for tuning in, #Bull fam. https://t.co/cy7oSr6Rh0

Technically, Bull has always been a show that does not compromise on the quality of work. The courtroom scene itself in this episode is testimony to it. The well-shot and colored sequence was a joy to watch.

Michael Weatherly and his co-stars were all excellent too. The acting and the direction were some of the brightest parts of today's episode.

The script was not the most mature or the most daunting in the show's long run, but it might not have been meant to be. If its purpose was to entertain, the episode did great.

Other technical aspects were at par with the original style of the show. With only a few episodes remaining, the showrunner will look for ways to wrap the show up by the end of this season.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen