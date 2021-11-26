'Bull' preview: Is it personal for Dr. Bull this time?

Bull is set to release its final episode for the season after the Thanksgiving break. The show, which has garnered a lot of attention from critics and fans, especially for its sixth season, is holding onto perhaps the trump card of an episode on resumption from the break.

Bull is a crime series that deals with Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Wetherly), a psychologist and trial science expert, and his group of consultants who help his clients choose the right jurors by delving into the psychology of both sides.

Bull is presently on a break and is set to return on December 2, 2021, to deliver the last episode, and hence, it is not wrong to expect a lot of drama.

'Bull' recap: Season 6 Episode 6 of the CBS drama

Bull had an incredible episode right before the break began, titled "Better Angels". The episode aired on November 11, 2021, and detailed the case of a midwife who was arrested for delivering babies without a license and Bull's attempt to help her side in this case.

There are various obstacles in the course of the episode, starting with a lack of testimonies and sympathy to temper issues of the arrested midwife. Additionally, someone attempted to put bribery charges on Dr. Bull when he was spotted going to one of the jurors' houses, which he says he did to study the behavior of the juror.

The episode resolves with Dr. Bull winning the case for the midwife as she gets away with probation, but a thinking point comes up as to who would attempt to sabotage Dr. Bull's career.

'Bull' Season 6 Episode 7: What to expect from the show's return

This episode is supposed to be the finale, and no finale is less intense in this genre. We can expect a massive amount of drama and lots at stake in the episode that will air post Thanksgiving. The question is, will this time see it get more personal for Dr. Bull than ever before?

For starters, the official synopsis released by CBS is enough to get every fan excited:

"Bull's legal troubles go from professional to personal when new evidence in his bribery trial implicates his wife; the TAC team's efforts to assist Bull in court are thwarted by his attorney, who fears they will cross a legal line to help their boss."

The case of bribery, which was set up in the sixth episode of the season, is set to continue with Dr. Bull's wife getting involved this time. Things are further complicated with the TAC team not being able to intervene, and Dr. Bull will perhaps have to stand alone in the biggest adversity so far.

The wait is long this time, and hopefully, so will be the result. As Dr. Bull's personal and professional life entwines, the upcoming episode promises more intense drama than perhaps we have seen all season.

The new episode will air on CBS and stream on the official website.

