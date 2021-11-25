'Young Sheldon' Season 5 Episode 8: Will young Mr. Cooper return to make new enemies? 

Young Sheldon is on a little holiday with Thanksgiving Day around the corner. Most TV Shows take a break during this time of the year, and it is no different for Young Sheldon Season 5. However, it will be sad not to have the laughs this week after the hilarious episode that aired on November 18 before the show went on a break.

Young Sheldon is due for a new episode in December, and until then we can do nothing much, other than wait. And perhaps try to figure out what the next episode will have in store for the fans of the show.

'Young Sheldon' Season 5 Episode 8: Battles, gambling and more to be present in the upcoming episode

A feast of laughter is the first thing all followers of the show must expect in the upcoming episode.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: "Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer's mysterious boss over the university's science requirements; Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw's illegal gambling room."

What is evident, is that Sheldon finds a new enemy he has to battle. And the battles are going to be nothing short of hilarious. The side stories, beside the ones directly involving Sheldon, seem to be just as funny.

It will be really interesting to see how Sheldon copes with a new challenge in the upcoming episode and how many of silly banters follow.

Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 8 will air on December 2, 2021 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount Plus.

'Young Sheldon' Season 5 Episode 7 Recap: “An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel”

Fans loved the episode for the amount of laughs it had. The episode aired on November 18, and was all over the internet for the day. As a result, fans are expecting the upcoming episode to be just as funny.

Here's a recap of the previous episode.

The episode introduced a new character, Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). Professor Boucher is very strict and Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) got instantly drawn to him. Boucher even made a rule of closing the classroom gates at 9 AM. sharp, much to the delight of young Sheldon.

In a hilarious turn of events, Professor Boucher tore up Sheldon's assignment that he submitted, something that the little genius was used to at all. After several submissions which Sheldon thought was due to Boucher's attempt at toughening him up, Cooper realized his mistake.

Who else kinda enjoyed watching Sheldon struggle with homework for once? Don't worry, we won't tell him.

He figured out what was wrong and corrected it. But when he reached the class to submit it, he was a minute or so late, and as a rule, Boucher did not let him enter the class. According to Boucher at the end of the episode, the look on Sheldon's face was "priceless."

With all the twists and turns in the current season, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode.

