'New Amsterdam' recap: Final case for Max becomes the hardest one?

BC's New Amsterdam reaches its conclusion for the fall season with the latest episode (Season 4, Episode 10), titled "Death Is the Rule. Life Is the Exception". This episode brings about the most significant change seen on this series so far; the departure of Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the story's protagonist.

New Amsterdam's tenth episode is packed with drama and the medical case for the day is also a very intense one, enough to make Max and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) come back for one last haul before their exit. A deadly virus of unknown origin plagues the hospital and sends the hospital in a "red alert" mode.

'New Amsterdam' finale

"Doesn't feel real, does it?" Helen asks Max near the beginning of the episode as they prepare to leave. This is just before Max realizes he has a hospital pager with him that he must return. Before he gets the chance, the pager starts beeping with messages as the hospital is sent into emergency mode, effectively drawing Max and Helen in.

The show begins high on drama, with Dr Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) trying to help the parents of a deceased boy come to terms with its reality. Elsewhere, Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) confronts Dr Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) about bribing the authorities to get Leyla a residential position.

Max and Helen spring into action with seemingly nothing working at first. Max comes up with the idea of using an anti-biotic that was banned long ago in the 1950s. The idea surprisingly worked, saving the hospital.

Iggy counsels the parents to accept the fact that their son is gone. In a beautiful monolog towards the end of the episode, the show is well summed up.

Lauren tried to talk to Leyla at the end of the episode. Leyla is still furious and, after an emotionally tense conversation, walks away from Lauren.

The final scene sees Max and Helen take one last look at the hospital as they get into the taxi and go off to a new start.

What lies in the future for 'New Amsterdam'?

Very little is clear about what will happen to New Amsterdam now that Max and Helen are gone. As the series enters its fall break, fans can't do anything but wait to learn what happens to the show and the characters after such a drastic change.

There are a lot of loose ends to be tied, so it is evident that New Amsterdam will return. It will be interesting to see how this show deals with this change.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha