'New Amsterdam' preview: Fall finale preparing for tearful farewell?  

New Amsterdam is all set to air its final episode this fall. Max Goodwin's (played by Ryan Eggold) last day at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital has been teased. HIs turnaround was the goal of Dr. Goodwin, along with help from his fellow medical team.

New Amsterdam has followed Max Goodwin's journey as he has time and again stepped up to provide exceptional medical care for patients from all walks of life. The new season began on a very bright note, showing Max Goodwin's budding romance with fellow doctor, Helen Sharpe (Freema Ageyman).

However, it is no secret that season 4 has hinted at a build-up leading to the departure of Max Goodwin. With the promo for the tenth episode, it is now a completely undeniable event that is indeed going to happen in the climax.

'New Amsterdam' Fall Finale: What to expect from Max's last day

Max Goodwin is probably saying farewell to the show as he moves on to perhaps a better life. But it will not be without one last glimpse at the brilliant doctor's genius.

The official synopsis for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 10 reads: "As Max and Sharpe prepare to depart for London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital and draws them back in; Leyla confronts Bloom about the secret she's been hiding; Iggy digs deep to help grieving parents confront the reality that their son is gone."

So it's confirmed that Max and Helen are coming back to the hospital, even if it's only for one last swing. It will be worth seeing what the last case for the protagonist of the show will be.

Apart from a farewell episode, this episode promises to be much more. It is expected to be filled with drama and many story arcs will finally concide; like the one with Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) and Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery). It is supposed to be a feast of intense drama.

Many loose threads are yet to be tied up. It will be interesting to see what happens to Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes), especially with Max Goodwin leaving.

The show has fans on the hook and everyone is eager to see where New Amsterdam takes us next. The new episode will air on NBC at 10.0 PM ET.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider