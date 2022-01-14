'Bull' season 6 episode 10 preview: Where is the show heading after Marrisa's exit?

Last week, Bull aired a very intense episode, with the case of a malfunctioning security AI, which resulted in an innocent death. While the entire episode was tightly paced, the tension between Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and Marrisa Morgan (Geneva Carr) made it exceptionally dramatic.

Warning: This article contains spoilers!

The case wrapped up by the end of the episode. The tension between Dr. Jason and Marrisa, though coming close to a solution, ended up blowing over. The upcoming episode will catch up on that cliffhanger and perhaps give a more prominent direction to Marissa's story.

Read on to find out more about the show's upcoming episode.

'Bull' Recap: The case of a misidentified culprit

The upcoming episode, titled "False Positive," dealt with malfunctioning computer software that identifies an innocent man as a criminal. After the young man is shot down by cops due to the misrecognition, the mother of the victim decides to sue the computer program manufacturers.

Dr. Jason and his team step up to provide legal advice to the grieving mother, and the case eventually swings in favor of the victim.

Throughout the episode, there was growing tension between Dr. Jason and Marrisa after he failed to offer her a promised position in the firm. When a rival firm approaches her, she agrees. After some coaxing from Dr. Jason's wife, he tries to sort things out with her.

Initially, it looks like things will go back to being normal, but the end of the episode says otherwise. After being offered a better position, Marrisa decides to leave.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of the show?

The upcoming episode, titled "Frontotemporal," will focus on the aftermath of Marissa leaving. This is not expected to be a welcome change for fans, as Marrisa has been one of the most popular characters on the show so far. This episode will also focus on a new and complicated case for Dr. Jason and his team.

The synopsis for season 6, episode 10 reads:

"Bull and Chunk aim to prove that their client, a woman on trial for murder, committed the crime due to a lack of behavioural control caused by a brain tumor; Taylor is suspected by the FBI of committing cybercrimes."

It will be interesting to see Dr. Jason's team cope without Marrisa for the first time.

When will 'Bull' season 6, episode 10 air?

The show's latest episode will release on January 13, 2022. The show will be available both on the streaming platform and the channel of CBS. Catch the show live at 10 PM ET on the CBS channel. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider