'Bull' Season 6 Episode 7: Is Marissa leaving?

After the long Christmas break, Bull returned with its seventh episode for the sixth season on January 6. The winter premiere has some intense drama with the case of a misidentified man being shot down and rising tensions between Dr. Bull (Michael Weatherly) and Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr).

Dr. Bull and his partner, Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson), delve into a complicated case. A facial identity software misidentifies a young man as a suspect, resulting in two cops shooting him down. Dr. Bull takes on the case as the deceased's mother decides to go to court.

Dr. Bull battles an inefficient system

The mother of the victim is given a small state settlement. Of course, she does not want it, and she wants justice, so the case is accepted in court.

Chunk fights the case, and the jury initially favors the deceased. It is later revealed that the partner of the cop who was part of the shooting was an African-American, taking away the whole dynamic of racism from the scenario.

Chunk gets a call from the facial recognition company asking for a settlement. The dead boy's mother rightfully refuses, as that would mean she could not get her word out in public. She talks in the stand, and though they lose the case, she is satisfied with her response.

Chunk manages to pull the financial records and realizes the company's software is actually deceptive. Then, the organization wraps up all its business overnight and declares bankruptcy, as the CEO gets arrested.

Marissa's worth and the rising tensions with 'Bull'

The other central plot point of this episode of Bull is the increasing tensions between Dr. Bull and Marissa after he fails to give her what he promised. It begins with Bull and Chunk walking in on her having lunch with an opposing firm, and she bluntly says this is her interview.

Back in his office, Jason Bull confronts Marissa Morgan, and she tells him that he did not give her Benny Colon's (played by Freddy Rodriguez) office and position, but he did no such thing. They argue another time after Bull is back on the case he is working on.

This time, Bull's wife consoles Marissa afterward, telling her how much she is needed. Later, she talks to Jason about it.

In Bull's next meeting with Marissa, he offers her everything she had asked for. She says she needs time but accepts owing to their long partnership.

The final twist for the winter premiere

The end of the episode is not without its sweet twists. When Marissa Morgan calls to decline the rival firm's offer, a new shocking choice is given to her. The rival firm wants her to be a partner, so she decides to accept it and heads out to tell Jason Bull.

It is nearly impossible to think that this has happened despite the growing tension over the last episodes. It is still difficult to imagine the series going on this path.

The upcoming episodes will perhaps reveal more about how this will work out.

