Bull season 6, episode 16 review: Does Bull's past come back to haunt him?

CBS' Bull just aired a new episode on April 7, 2022, titled 'The Diana Affair'. With the show coming to an end pretty soon, it has embraced a more radical approach in recent days, making the cases more and more complicated, as well as more personal for the protagonist Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly).

The latest episode dealt with the return of a familiar face from the past, Diana Lindsay (played by Jill Flint). Diana was Jason's girlfriend early on in the show and they share a complex past. With a murder accusation against her, this episode saw her seek Jason's legal advice. Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) also faced off in court against his boyfriend in this complicated episode.

Read on for a detailed review of the latest episode of Bull.

Bull review: A difficult case of fight...and a difficult case to drop

This episode of the acclaimed CBS drama starts differently than others. While there is often an urgency to solve a crime or for justice in other episodes, this episode starts mildly but suddenly rises in tension as soon as Diana is introduced. It is a very clever choice in the story to bring back such an important character who could also drive the dramatic tension.

Through Diana's introduction, the script successfully delves into Jason's personal life, especially his marriage. Through subtle intricacies, this episode explored the small insecurities and jealousies of matrimony. This was helped by the complicated past Jason shared with Lindsay.

The case was certainly a great one, with high and low points, with moments where it seemed like Diana wouldn't be able to get out of it. However, things worked out fine for Jason and the team, despite the emotional weight they had to face to fight it. It was not only about Jason but also Chunk.

Chunk went face to face with his boyfriend, who was relentless in his attacks in the courtroom, often going to some dirty extents to win the case. After Chunk does manage to win the case, he broke up with his boyfriend over their differences in principles while fighting the case.

Technical aspects of the legal drama

This episode of the CBS drama was extremely well written and well thought out. With a character from the past who would stir up tension in the present, this episode managed to deliver a fascinating episode whose story was exciting till the very end. With clever scriptwriting, the pace was also very well maintained.

The courtroom scenes were well made with fantastic camera work and sound. Not a moment of the intense debate felt overstretched. Flint was exceptional in her role, despite returning to the show after such a long time. She was the standout performer in this one.

All in all, Bull seems to be slowly but surely picking up some intensity as it heads closer to the finale.

