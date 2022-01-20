'Bull' season 6, episode 11: Ready for Jason vs Marissa? 

CBS's Bull has had an incredible run in its sixth season, with the previous few episodes being especially intense. Two episodes earlier, the show saw the departure of Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) from the team. Now, she is set to return, albeit against her former team.

Though this is a tried and tested formula for network television, with varying results, but paired with the compelling story-telling of Bull, Marissa vs. Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is sure to be a roller-coaster ride.

Since this is the last season of the show (a shock announcement, yes), things are naturally going to get more intense over the coming weeks. Read on to find out all about episode 11 of Bull, titled "Family Matters."

'Bull' season 6, episode 11: Promo and synopsis

The promo for the upcoming episode was released recently. The short promo gave away the major crisis of the episode, with Marissa going head-on with Jason and his team.

The promo also depicts Jason's reaction to the entire situation. Somewhere deep down, he already knew this conflict was going to arise. Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson), however, looks very tense. Marissa seems to be giving them a tougher challenge than most have.

The official synopsis for this episode reads:

"The team finds itself in a tense and unprecedented situation when Jason faces off against Marissa and her new boss in court, following her departure from the company; Taylor's professional life works against her during her custody battle."

This week, Dr. Jason could find himself in a situation he has never been in before.

Will 'Bull' be canceled after season 6?

The most recent news regarding the show is a confirmation from Michael Weatherly that the show is looking to wrap up after this season, on May 2022. The announcement, made on January 19, 2022, shocked many fans of the show.

Regardless of the show's great reception and fan following, Weatherly decided it was time for him to move on to newer projects.

"Family Matters" release date and where to watch

The upcoming episode will air on the CBS channel at 10 PM ET, on Thursday, January 20, 2022. It will also stream on the official streaming service of CBS.

Edited by Saman