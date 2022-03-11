'Bull' Season 6 Episode 14 review: A blast from the past

With Bull nearing its end, each week has become a rollercoaster ride with one extreme case after another. This week's "Safe Space" episode is no different. Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) engaged in a complicated case involving a young man with agoraphobia seeking justice for his aunt's murder.

This episode aired on March 10, 2022, and was the 14th episode of the final season. Safe Space dealt with Dr. Jason's legal abilities and his ability to handle patients as a doctor. The one-hour drama-fest also dealt with Chunk Palmer's (Christopher Jackson) hesitation to introduce his boyfriend to his mother.

'Bull:' A case with severe complications

The first thing that strikes me while watching this show's episode is how complicated and realistic this case is. It is not rare to find someone anxious to go to court, which complicates the whole procedure, let alone introduce a character going through a phobia of the same.

Jason received a package from a familiar figure from the past and instantly jumped on board the case. His willingness to help anyone in need is inspiring and is one of the aspects that Michael Weatherly's fans will soon start missing. The case was of a young man whose aunt died six years ago, and the prime suspect had created a fake alibi.

Things were worsened by the fact that this man did not turn up for the court due to his anxiety. This is where the other side of Jason came into play in this episode. In a heartwarming exchange, Jason's attempts to slowly break him out of his shell made for some very compelling television.

Thankfully, they did manage to reach success, following shreds of evidence, playing the right legal cards, and getting the young man to fight his battles against his disease. The case was heartwarming, and after quite some time, Dr. Jason's humane side was put in the forefront.

Technical aspects

This episode of the crime procedural drama was better than most in camera work. The show is an expert in depicting courtroom scenes, but the soft camera angles were an exception this time. This worked well to portray scenes where Jason tried to coach and calm the young man into becoming a more confident version of himself.

The soundscape of the episode was also impressive and brought out all the right emotions. The acting by Weatherly was exceptional. It was subtle at times and ferocious in others. He was very convincing and did well to bring his doctor's side to the foreground.

The script was also crisp, and the story was very intriguing. All in all, this was one of the finest episodes of Bull. The next one airs on March 31, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

