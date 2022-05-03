What time will Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finale air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Farewell, the tenth and final episode of season two of Star Trek: Picard, will premiere this week on Paramount+. The episode was written by Christopher Monfette along with Akiva Goldsman and was directed by Michael Weaver.

In the ninth and penultimate episode of the show, The Borg Queen begins to create her Borg Collective due to her new relationship with Soong. Picard and Tallinn take refuge in a nearby castle as the Queen dispatched a swarm of drones to seize control of the ship.

Meanwhile, another painful memory surfaces in Picard's conscience. While Raffi and Seven flee the ship in an attempt to prevent the Queen from gaining command, their attempts go futile.

Here's everything from the release date, timing, and what to expect from the upcoming finale episode of the Star Trek show.

When will Star Trek: Picard Season 2 finale premiere on Paramount+?

Episode 10 of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will be released on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12 am PT. The title of the episode is termed Farewell.

What to expect from the finale episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

The official synopsis of the season two finale of the show reads,

"In the season two finale, with just hours until the Europa Launch, Picard and the crew find themselves in a race against time to save the future."

As shown in the teaser clip for the finale, Rios arrives on the scene and dispatches the remaining drones while Soong manages to flee after a weapon in his palm nearly explodes. The most anticipated question remains of Soong's next surprising move now that the Jurati Queen is the one commandeering the ship.

The final episode will also answer the question of how the team will go about completing their primary task of preventing Q from derailing the chronology as well as returning to their own time.

What happened in the ninth episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 2?

In the ninth episode of the show, the Borg Queen aligns herself with Soong and begins to establish the Borg Collective, proving to be a serious new threat to Picard and the crew.

As the Borg Queen and her drones begin to take over Picard's family vineyard, Rios assists Teresa and her son in making a narrow escape. The Queen is unable to acquire full access to the La Sirena ship due to the system in place by Jurati.

Picard and his crew are stationed on a nearby property when the Borg Queen orders her drones to attack.

Rios is wounded, but Picard ensures his safety by teleporting him and keeping him away from the rest of the fight. He sends Teresa, and her child to Tallinn's house. Picard and Tallinn hide in the property's tunnels. Picard remembers his mother's suicide while in the tunnels, which brings up additional repressed memories from his youth.

Meanwhile, Seven of Nine and Raffi fight their way back to the ship, where they are reunited with the Elnor hologram through drones.

He tries unsuccessfully to remove Borg from the ship because the Queen is wearing a transport inhibitor. Elnor is then deactivated, and she takes command of the ship. Jurati intervenes to prevent the Queen from murdering Seven and recommends a different strategy, ultimately sacrificing herself.

Don't forget to catch the finale episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 2 which will be released on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12 am PT.

