What time will Call Me Kat Season 2 finale air on FOX? Release date, plot, and more about Mayim Bialik's sitcom

After a scintillating ride of various ups and downs, Kat and her cats are about to close the second chapter of Call Me Kat with a bang. Always determined to find a way out of the hardest hardships, the future now relies completely on how Kat manages to keep her head straight through a mode of crisis.

Written by Darlene Hunt, Call Me Kat is based on the British series Miranda and follows a 39-year-old Kat who uses her funds to build a cat-themed cafe in Louisville. Kat is an upbeat and outgoing lady who consistently defies conventional standards, as well as her mother's wishes, to demonstrate that she can live a happy and meaningful life on her terms.

Let's get into all the details about the upcoming season 2 finale episode of the beloved Fox comedy.

When is the finale of Call Me Kat Season 2 expected to release?

Episode 18 titled Call Me Shellfish will air on May 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox. Other than on the official website during the episode's broadcast, it can also be watched using the Fox app.

The plot of Call Me Kat Season 2 finale

The official synopsis for the finale of Call Me Kat Season 2 reads:

"While Kat struggles to keep her anxiety under control, she comes up with a plan to save the cafe; Max finally gets his big break; Carter struggles with his jealousy."

Julia Sweeney, who plays Dr. Green, will also make an appearance in the finale. Kat will meet with the therapist, but will eventually prove to be a difficult patient to deal with.

More about the Blossom Reunion on the Season 2 finale

The show is also on its way to witnessing the Blossom reunion as it has come full circle. In the season 2 finale of the Fox comedy, Ted Wass, who played her father on the '90s sitcom, will reconcile with his TV daughter in a possible dream sequence. The actor will be the most recent member of the Blossom cast to rejoin Bialik.

Joey Lawrence, Jenny von Oy, and Michael Stoyanov, the actress' former co-stars, have all appeared as themselves on the show since the season 2 premiere. They all sat down with ET to talk about their small-screen reunion and the possibility of a Blossom reboot. On the set of the show, Bialik told ET,

"Don Reo, who created Blossom, he and I have actually formulated something that we would like to do with this cast. Not a strict comedy. That's something he and I have been working on for several years, and I guess for us being able to be together [again on Call Me Kat] and see how easy it still is for us to interact is empowering for me and Don, to be able to say like, 'Wow, we really think there's something here.'"

Don't forget to catch the Season 2 finale of Call Me Kat which will air on May 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.

