Fox season finale dates: Which 12 shows are ending in May 2022?

Fox recently made an announcement specifying the series premiere dates for the upcoming month as well as the 12 season finales that will arrive in May 2022. They will wrap up a number of shows this May which may or may not be renewed for more seasons.

12 Fox season finales for May 2022

Here is a list of the 12 shows that will be airing their season finales in May 2022.

1) Call Me Kat

CallMeKat @CallMeKatFOX Us looking at you complain about it being Monday when you have a new episode of #CallMeKat to look forward to this week! Us looking at you complain about it being Monday when you have a new episode of #CallMeKat to look forward to this week! https://t.co/mQE6qFCBiV

Fox will air the finale episode of the the feminist sitcom drama Call Me Kat on May 5, 2022. The series follows an optimistic and fun-loving woman, Kat, who continuously defies societal expectations, as well as her mother's, to live a fulfilling life on her own terms. Although a third season has not been announced yet, Fox is expected to renew it.

2) Domino Masters

Domino Masters is a reality TV competition where domino enthusiasts team up to compete and create mind-blowing masterpieces for a cash prize. They strive to achieve the ultimate trophy and title. The first season will be ending on May 11. The series has neither been canceled nor renewed yet for another season.

3) 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 5 will air its final episode on May 16. The policemen, paramedics and firefighters will team up for the last time in this season to save lives. The show has neither been canceled nor renewed for a sixth season yet.

4) 9-1-1: Lone Star

On the same day that 9-1-1 airs its finale, May 16, 9-1-1 Lone Star will also air its final episode of Season 3. This series follows Captain Stand, a firefighter from New York, who moves to Austin, Texas, where he must help people by performing his duties diligently. Fox is yet to make a statement on the show's future.

5) The Resident

May 17 will see Fox air the finale of The Resident Season 5. The series follows a group of young doctors who face the realities of modern-day medicine as they work under a seasoned senior resident. The Resident Season 6 has not been announced yet, but fans are eagerly waiting.

6) The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Season 7 finale will air on May 18. The show involves popular celebrities singing on stage in head-to-toe costumes so they can perform for the audience in disguise. It is filmed in a competition format, and the identity of the participant is revealed only after they are eliminated.The series will hopefully return for an eighth season.

7) The Simpsons

The Simpsons @TheSimpsons A tale of too many dads. A tale of too many dads. https://t.co/sVcsn2miMt

On May 22, The Simpsons will bring you the final episode of Season 33. The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom for adults that follows the Simpsons family and their exploits. Fans will rejoice to learn that Season 34 of The Simpsons has already been announced and finalized.

8) The Great North

The Great North @GreatNorthFOX Get you a dad who sucks at math. Get you a dad who sucks at math. 💙 https://t.co/XxybdDnycJ

The Great North will air its Season 2 finale on May 22. The sitcom follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family. We see a single father try his best to raise and protect his kids. The Great North Season 3 has been confirmed by Fox.

9) Bob’s Burgers

Bob's Burgers @BobsBurgersFOX



: fox.tv/bobsburgerstw Learn how to kiss a MAN at the link below. Learn how to kiss a MAN at the link below. 👏 🔗: fox.tv/bobsburgerstw https://t.co/tIyOaWOBQI

Bob's Burgers is an animated sitcom about Bob Belcher who runs his dream restaurant with his wife and three children. It is their last hope of keeping the family together. The Season 12 finale of Bob's Burgers sitcom will air on May 22, and the show has been renewed by Fox much to the relief of fans.

10) Family Guy

Family Guy @FamilyGuyonFOX



@ReeseW the easiest way to eat ice cream is (reese) witherspoon the easiest way to eat ice cream is (reese) witherspoon @ReeseW https://t.co/zFtVnhMssJ

Family Guy, one of the most popular animated sitcoms ever, follows Peter Griffin and his famlly consisting of his wife, two teenagers, a talking dog and a devilish baby. The Season 20 finale will air on May 22 and Season 21 is already in the works.

11) Name That Tune

You can watch the finale of Name That Tune Season 2 on May 24. It is a television game show where contestants are tested on their knowledge of music. We know that a third season will come our way, but the release date has not been announced yet.

12) Welcome to Flatch

When a documentary crew finds themselves in a small American town called Flatch to study the younger demographic and explore their individual stories, they discover a few eccentric personalities. The Season 1 finale of the Welcome to Fletch will air on May 26, but the series has neither been canceled nor renewed.

