'The Masked Singer' Season 7: Release date, how to apply for live audience seats, judges, and more

Fox's The Masked Singer, inspired by the 2015 South Korean show King of Mask Singer, is coming back with a whole new season this year. After "The Queen of Hearts," Jewel was crowned as season 6 winner of the hit singing competition, the show is officially returning for season 7.

The show's sixth season wrapped up on December 2021 and returns this year with a brand new season with many exciting details revealed recently.

When is the premiere of 'The Masked Singer' season 7?

The Masked Singer season 7 will run its debut episode on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET. This year it will only be a one hour show, unlike last year, where the audience could watch back to back episodes.

The hour-long episode will have fans meet their new celebrity contestants who will be competing for the gold mask. The popular show has officially announced the dates on social media.

Moreover, fans of the show are also allowed to witness the show live by being a part of the live studio audience. Fans can readily sign up to be part of the crowd, followed by certain restrictions. Fans must be fully vaccinated and are mandatorily required to take COVID tests 48 hours prior to them attending the show.

The taping of the show will be in Los Angeles, with select dates currently available through February 18, 2022.

The show's official Instagram handle wrote:

"Lucky #7 is coming! 🍀🎭 Get ready for the Season 7 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 9 on @foxtv."

Who will be the host and the judges for 'The Masked Singer' season 7?

Nick Cannon will continue to host the singing competition. According to the social media pages of the show, it is evident that longtime judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger will continue to provide their valuable guidance to the contestants.

Further details on possible spin-offs and streaming platforms

The Queen of Hearts (Image via maskedsingerfox/ Instagram)

The Masked Dancer proved to be a very popular spin-off of the singing competition, with its first season that premiered in December 2020 and its recent renewal for a second season.

There is also the possibility of the audience witnessing a spin-off of the show. According to a report by Deadline, The Masked Singer creator Wonwoo Park signed a development deal with Fox Alternative Entertainment for his first project inspired by the Korean show, Lotto Singer. The show will allow viewers to bet on contestants' performances and win cash prizes.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Masked Singer will air new episodes on Wednesdays at 8.00 PM EST live on Fox.com/The-Masked-Singer. If viewers do not have access to cable, several streaming service providers, like YouTube TV, Tubi, Hulu+ Live TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV, also offer the Fox channel.

Edited by R. Elahi