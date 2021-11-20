‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 cast list: Michael Rainey Jr, Mary J Blige and others

The second season of Power Book II: Ghost is all set to premiere this Sunday on STARZ. The first season of the Power franchise became a hit last year, leaving fans curious about Season 2.

The crime-drama series ended with Tariq killing his college professor. Although he has gone to the dark side, a crime like this haunts one forever. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 is all about dealing with consequences and making the right choices.

The official synopsis of Power Book II: Ghost reads:

"Tariq tries to resume his normal college life; Brayden provides Tariq an escape; Monet makes plans for the business to protect her children; Cane seeks out a new family to take the streets for himself.”

The title of the second season’s first episode is Free Will is Never Free.

Meanwhile, let's have a look at the cast of Power Book II: Ghost.

Meet the cast of 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 2

1) Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Raised in Staten Island, New York, Michael Rainey Jr. entered the entertainment world at the age of 10. His first appearance was in the 2010 Italian film, UN ALTRO MUNDO, and his first American film was LUV (2012).

Some of his projects include Power, The Butler, Orange is the New Black, Second Chance Christmas, 211 and Amateur.

In Power Book II: Ghost, he plays the lead role of Tariq who can do anything to protect his family.

2) Mary J Blige plays Monet

Oscar-nominated actress Mary J. Blige is best known for Mudbound, The Help and Rock of Ages. She has also appeared in Scream: The TV Series, The Umbrella Academy, Respect, The Violet Heart, How to Get Away With Murder, Empire and The Wiz Live!

Blige is also a music composer, who has done several music videos and lent her voice to multiple movies. Her character's name in Power Book II: Ghost is Monet, who will be seen protecting her family against the influence of Tariq.

3) Method Man as Davis McClean

Method Man is an actor, singer and producer, who was born as Clifford Smith. He plays defense attorney Davis McClean in Power Book II: Ghost. His character does not need truth to win a case and is the one who fought Tariq’s mother's case in the first season. Method Man’s performance earned him an outstanding supporting actor award at the Image Awards (NAACP) last year.

He has also appeared in How High, Garden State, Method & Red, The Wackness, Godfather of Harlem, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Last O.G., The Deuce and Blue Bloods, to name a few.

4) Woody McClain as Cane Tejada

Woody McClain is a multi-talented star who can act, dance and make people laugh. He wanted to become a professional dancer, but instead joined Kevin Hart’s production company, which led him to several comedy gigs.

McClain is also an incredible actor who can be seen in The Harder They Fall, The Bobby Brown Story, The New Edition Story, Death of a Telemarketer, Canal Street, Unsolved, Tales and Training Day.

In Power Book II: Ghost, he plays Cane Tejada, nephew of Monet and friend of Tariq.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Power Book II: Ghost also stars Shane Johnson (Cooper), LaToya Tondo (Diana), Gianni Paolo (Brayden), Daniel Sunjata (Mecca), Paige Hurd (Lauren), Melanie Libra (Carrie), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Tameika), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke) and Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru).

When will ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 2 premiere?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 is all set to air its first episode on Sunday, November 21, on STARZ.

Those who don’t have the channel can register for different streaming services like fuboTV, Hulu+ LiveTV, YouTube TV and Sling. The latest episode will also be available on the network’s website.

Edited by Sabine Algur