When will Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 16 air on Fox? Release date, plot and more explored

Bob's Burgers is a highly entertaining fan-favorite animated show that made its debut in 2011 and is currently on its 12th season. Loren Bouchard has been serving as the creator of the animated series. Although at the very beginning stage, the series got mixed reviews from viewers, later on, it showed a positive spike in its reviews.

The animated series is considered one of the most fan-favorite animated shows and it has also received many awards over the years. The storyline centers around Mr. and Mrs. Belcher running a burger restaurant. The series chronicles the different adventures of the couple and their children.

Know all about the Episode 16 of Bob's Burgers Season 12

Fans of the show are quite excited to see what new intriguing adventure Episode 16 of Bob's Burgers Season 12 is about to bring to them.

What is the release date for Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 16?

The official announcement disclosed that the show's Season 12 Episode 16 premiered on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Every week sees the release of a brand new episode of this animated series. The writers and creator of the much-loved animated series provide viewers with a thrilling plot each week, even after so many seasons.

What can be expected from Episode 16 of Bob's Burgers Season 12?

Episode 16 of the show's Season 12 is titled, “Interview With a Pop-pop-pire”. According to the official synopsis for the episode:

"The Belchers tell their own versions of an infamous tree incident in the early years of Big Bob as they await his arrival so Tina can interview him for a school project during dinner."

The official synopsis of this particular episode suggests that there is a school project on which Tina is working, and the project requires an interview with Big Bob.

The family members will also be seen revisiting a ‘tree incident’ that happened several years ago at Pop Pop. All the members were much younger at the time and at present each member has their very own version of the events that occurred that particular day.

When and where can the series be watched?

The animated show's Season 12 Episode 16 is all set to make its arrival at 9:00 pm ET in the U.S. on FOX, this March 27, 2022. The animated series will also be available for streaming on the popular streaming service Hulu. In Canada, viewers can watch Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Episode 16 on Disney+.

Apart from that, the animated series is also available on VUDU, Amazon prime and iTunes. However, streaming is restricted to only a number of regions all across the world.

Don't forget to watch Bob’s Burgers Season 12 Episode 16, releasing on March 27, 2022.

Edited by Gunjan