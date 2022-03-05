The Boys Presents: Diabolical takeaway: Vastly entertaining for both fans of The Boys and new audience

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, a highly awaited anthology spin-off series of the hit The Boys, arrived on Amazon Prime Video on March 4, 2022. It has already begun to raise quite the excitement among viewers because of various intriguing animation styles, quirky and bizarre stories, and incredible voice work by a talented ensemble voice cast.

There are a total of eight 12-14 minute long episodes set within the universe of The Boys. Some of the episodes involve characters that fans of the original series are already familiar with and they either love them or hate them. On the other hand, there are those characters who are absolutely new and have nothing beyond the traces of Vought Industries or Compound V.

Hence, it is quite safe to say that The Boys Presents: Diabolical has been thoughtfully crafted by its creators for both fans of the original show and the brand new viewers who are not familiar with The Boys world.

A major takeaway of The Boys Presents: Diabolical

It has its own individuality and can stand on its own

At a time when there is a vastly increasing number of series that are spin-offs of popular shows and they are made in a way that only seems like derivative retreads of what was witnessed earlier, there is an undeniable potential for something unique that is brave enough to go outside of the known realm and become something special.

While they can still take inspiration from their original narrative roots, there is a lot to be appreciated when a series takes the risk of going in its own imaginative and creative direction. Without a shred of doubt, The Boys Presents: Diabolical perfectly fits the type.

It is an enthralling, complex, and hilarious antidote to both spin-off and superhero fatigue that strikes just the right chord for turning into something brutal and alluring, all on its own.

Equally appealing and enjoyable for both fans of the original series and new viewers

The unhinged and unapologetic usage of different types of animation styles, including, the upbeat Looney-tunes style, Korean water-colored style visuals, extra-gritty animation, and more makes the series incredibly unique and jaw-dropping at points.

The introduction of brand new and interesting characters is another significant feature that makes this spin-off series stand on its own. It's uncanny how bizarrely satisfying the stories are, making it absolutely fitting for both fans of the original series and those who are new to the universe of The Boys.

Don't forget to catch The Boys Presents: Diabolical, a spin-off of the fan-favorite The Boys, streaming from March 4, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

