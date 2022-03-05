The Boys Presents: Diabolical takeaway: A gripping adult animated spinoff with an array of animation styles

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the much-awaited adult animated spin-off of The Boys premiered on Amazon Prime Video, on March 4, 2022. Since its release, it has been gotten a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics because of its hilariously woven quite intriguing storylines, splendid voice acting and unique narrative style.

Apart from these attractive features, what makes this animated anthology series stand out, even more, is the vastly versatile animation styles presented throughout the series.

A major takeaway of The Boys Presents: Diabolical

An array of enthralling animation styles

The animation studio, Titmouse, best known for working on Animaniacs reboot and The Legend of Vox Machina, which is another Amazon Prime adult animated series, has really outdone themselves with this spin-off series of The Boys.

Giancarlo Volpe, who is highly acclaimed for working on several of the all-time fan-favorite episodes of the series Avatar: The Last Airbender, was the supervising director, supervising exceptional animation that gave the audience action scenes that were even more energetic and more dynamic.

It is safe to say that this is a series that took proper advantage of its art form by vastly changing its animation form to fit the briefs of the stories and their narrative style. For all the animation lovers who deeply enjoy homages, the various animation styles alone are more than capable of keeping the audience engaged.

From Looney Tunes to Korean watercolors, to ulra-gritty, the animated spin-off has it all

The very first episode of the anthology series, called "Laser Baby's Day Out", serves as a classic throwback to the golden time of over-the-top Looney Tunes cartoons, with quirky animation styles such as random changes in color palettes and enthusiastic music by Julie and Steven Bernstein, the Animaniacs composers.

Another episode, fabricated with more vibrant colors, took inspiration from Korean watercolor paintings. An animated style that captured moments of tender emotion was simply surreal to witness.

Another episode that engagingly captures pure gore is the perfectly titled “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents” from the incredible creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, who, along with Ben Bayouth, presented a short episode with his iconic goofy Rick and Morty animated tone and style.

All eight episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, are filled with bloodshed and some of the most over-the-top hilarious superhero characters winessed on TV such as a talker poop and a “superhero” with breasts in the place of the face.

The different animation forms range from a child-friendly Looney Tunes style to an extra-gritty animation to a goofy Rick and Morty animation style, and fans of the original comic show will be in for a real treat with one comic-adequate episode.

Watch The Boys Presents: Diabolical, streaming from March 4, 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

