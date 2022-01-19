'The Legend of Vox Machina' voice cast and character guide: All about Prime Video's animated series

Amazon Prime Video is all set to premiere The Legend of Vox Machina, a long-awaited adult animated series elicited from the Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign this January 28th, 2022. As disclosed by Amazon, the first season of the animated series will comprise 12 episodes collectively.

The Legend of Vox Machina, a fantasy-adventure animated series that took three years to make, follows a dubious and bizarre group of heroes who find themselves on a quest to salvage the realm of Exandria from treacherous bewitched forces, including a mighty vile curse and a sinister necromancer.

'The Legend of Vox Machina': Voice cast and character guide

The highly intriguing animated series stars the founders and cast Critical Role members such as Liam O’Brien, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Marisha Ray, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, and game master Matthew Mercer.

Liam O'Brien as Vax'ildan or Vax

In this animated series, the character Vax, a cunning half-elf, will be voiced by Liam O'Brien.

Vax is considered a musing loner who primarily takes care of himself and Vex, his twin sister. Despite being a lone wolf, Vax has a kind heart and is always ready to do anything, even putting himself in grave danger for his friends.

He is a master thief and lethal with his unique array of daggers. He is often seen sneaking ahead or going on secret missions, which leads him into dicey situations time and again.

Laura Bailey as Vex'ahlia or Vex

The character Vex, a half-elven musketeer, will be voiced by Laura Bailey. Serving as one of Vox Machina's prime "faces" when it comes to tactfulness and negotiation, she is never to compensate face valuation for anything.

She also has no misgivings about Vax, her brother squaring away something she craves. Apart from her arrows, Vex's most significant "weapon" is reasonably Trinket, her pet bear. Vex shares an overriding bond with Trinket, allowing her to intuitively give him orders that are obeyed by the bear implicitly.

Travis Willingham as Grog

Travis Willingham will voice the character, Grog, a Goliath heathen in The Legend of Vox Machina. Grog can be seen serving as the supreme muscle for Vox Machina.

He is armed with a hefty battle-ax and the ability to run into a state of "rage" that eventually numbs the pain he might have from several injuries. Grog, a simple man who enjoys fighting and loves booze, is often seen as comic relief when he is not busy dicing his rivals in half.

Ashley Johson as Pike Trickfoot

Ashley Johson will voice Pike Trickfoot, a gnome cleric in The Legend of Vox Machina. Pike's character is seen serving as the central protector and healer of Vox Machina and hales her magical powers through a hallowed connection to the Goddess of healing and redemption, Everlight.

Pike uses her supernatural gifts to heal and cast enchanted protections to prevent attacks. Prior to The Legend of Vox Machina, Pike was killed by a vicious demon in a battle. However, Vox Machina managed to resurrect her with the help of a priest. It changed her hair from black to white to denote her death and resurrection.

Other major characters entail Scanlan Shorthalt, voiced by Sam Riegel, Percival de Rolo or Percy, voiced by Taliesin Jaffe, and Keyleth, voiced by Marisha Ray.

The long-anticipated fantasy animated series The Legend of Vox Machina will debut on Amazon Prime Video this January 28th, 2022.

